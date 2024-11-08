Hun Manet inquires with PM about negotiations under MOU44

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed on Friday (November 8) that her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet had spoken to her regarding the MOU44, and enquired whether there was anything Cambodia could do to support Thailand.
The PM said she had replied that the Thai government needed to communicate more clearly with its citizens that Thailand was not at a disadvantage.
The claims by the two sides over the maritime boundary led to the creation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU44) to facilitate negotiations, she said, emphasising the need to continue with these efforts.
The PM expects the setting up of a technical committee to be finalised by the time she returns from the APEC Summit on November 18.
Responding to questions about her previous comment that Cambodia might sue Thailand if it unilaterally cancelled MOU44, she clarified that "International dialogue is crucial, and any decision to cancel must consider why and for what purpose, as well as the potential impact on bilateral relations. Thailand should contemplate this matter carefully rather than opting for a unilateral cancellation that could cause international conflict."
On the issue of the MOU44 not being brought before Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said: "The MoU is already complete. The MoU represents discussions aiming for an agreement on the continental shelf, so parliamentary approval is not required, making it complete in itself. However, if negotiations lead to a treaty, it would require parliamentary approval."
"The term ‘complete’ refers to a mutual agreement, as both sides have declared their own borders, which differ. MOU44 enables both countries to discuss which demarcation line to adopt, as sovereignty matters are still unresolved," Phumtham added.
Officials will provide the media with information about the boundary demarcation map. Cambodia's boundary line bypasses Ko Kut, so the island is not a part of this issue, and Cambodia has no concerns regarding this, he said. Cambodia does not wish to create conflicts, and their only question is when Thailand's technical committee would be ready, he added.
He affirmed that the negotiations to share benefits in the overlapping maritime area could be delayed to resolve other concerns. However, Thailand must establish its technical committee, as without it Cambodia won’t know what to discuss. He stressed that this was the only urgent matter, while other details could wait. After discussions with Cambodia, both sides agreed that there was no significant issue, just a need to clarify things to the public.
Cambodia holds the same view, believing that once the technical committee is established, everything will proceed smoothly, allowing verification and thorough information for the public, Phumtham said.
Regarding concerns that Cambodia is the only country not a part of the Geneva Convention, Phumtham stated that the Geneva Convention has established an international maritime law, which all nations, members or not, must recognise. Thus, all negotiations must adhere to this legal framework, as it applies globally. He doesn’t see this as an issue, emphasising that the convention clearly supports peaceful boundary discussions through mutual agreements.