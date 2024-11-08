Hun Manet inquires with PM about negotiations under MOU44

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed on Friday (November 8) that her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet had spoken to her regarding the MOU44, and enquired whether there was anything Cambodia could do to support Thailand.

The PM said she had replied that the Thai government needed to communicate more clearly with its citizens that Thailand was not at a disadvantage.

The claims by the two sides over the maritime boundary led to the creation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU44) to facilitate negotiations, she said, emphasising the need to continue with these efforts.

The PM expects the setting up of a technical committee to be finalised by the time she returns from the APEC Summit on November 18.