Pita Limjaroenrat shares thoughts ahead of Udon Thani election

When asked about campaign posters featuring both him and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, Pita explained that he had started campaigning with Kanisorn when the Move Forward Party was still intact. As the party was dissolved, the campaign materials were transferred to the People's Party, featuring his image along with Natthaphong's for efficiency.

Regarding Thaksin's personal campaigning, Pita said he felt no concern but welcomed the attention, as it sparked interest among the people, which would help increase voter turnout.

He added that in elections, while competitors are important, the key is to compete against oneself from previous performances. This mindset helps reduce pressure and fosters an environment for change, development, and personal growth.

When asked whether running in the PAO election was a tough challenge, considering the dominance of the red-shirt movement in the province, he acknowledged the difficulty but insisted it was manageable.

He said that if the People's Party wins, it would likely be due to several factors. However, he emphasised the importance of voter turnout. If more than 70% of people voted, it would bring legitimacy to the election and increase the chances of winning.

Regarding Thaksin's announcement that the next election would see the Pheu Thai Party win no fewer than 200 seats, Pita likened it to statements made by former Pheu Thai Party leader Dr Cholnan Srikaew or Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who had spoken about a landslide victory. Ultimately, he said, the results of an election are for the people to decide.