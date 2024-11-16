Pita Limjaroenrat shares thoughts ahead of Udon Thani election

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, in his capacity as campaign assistant to Kanisorn Khurirang, a candidate for president of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) from the People's Party (PP), shared his thoughts in that province on Friday after returning from the United States.
He said the main message he wanted to communicate was to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights in large numbers.
Regarding comments that Udon Thani is seen as a stronghold for the red-shirt movement, Pita pointed to the results of the 2023 elections, where the Pheu Thai Party came first, the Move Forward Party second, and the Thai Sang Thai Party third. Combining the second- and third-place votes, the total would have surpassed Pheu Thai's.
On former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggesting that had to return from the US because he was afraid of losing, Pita remarked that he had lost many times before, but had won numerous times as well. He added that only dictators fear losing elections.
He said losing and winning are part of being a politician, and that it is the beauty of democracy. He also noted that although he had lost many times, he had won the most recent election.
When asked about campaign posters featuring both him and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, Pita explained that he had started campaigning with Kanisorn when the Move Forward Party was still intact. As the party was dissolved, the campaign materials were transferred to the People's Party, featuring his image along with Natthaphong's for efficiency.
Regarding Thaksin's personal campaigning, Pita said he felt no concern but welcomed the attention, as it sparked interest among the people, which would help increase voter turnout.
He added that in elections, while competitors are important, the key is to compete against oneself from previous performances. This mindset helps reduce pressure and fosters an environment for change, development, and personal growth.
When asked whether running in the PAO election was a tough challenge, considering the dominance of the red-shirt movement in the province, he acknowledged the difficulty but insisted it was manageable.
He said that if the People's Party wins, it would likely be due to several factors. However, he emphasised the importance of voter turnout. If more than 70% of people voted, it would bring legitimacy to the election and increase the chances of winning.
Regarding Thaksin's announcement that the next election would see the Pheu Thai Party win no fewer than 200 seats, Pita likened it to statements made by former Pheu Thai Party leader Dr Cholnan Srikaew or Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who had spoken about a landslide victory. Ultimately, he said, the results of an election are for the people to decide.