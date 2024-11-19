Political battle heats up in Sisaket

The fiercest battlefield within the ruling coalition seems to be the southern Isaan contest for the position of the president of the Sisaket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).
People within the Pheu Thai Party and rivals know well that Thaksin Shinawatra's top target is Sisaket, driven by his anger toward the defection of MPs to the Bhumjaithai Party. As a result, there was fierce competition during the 2023 elections.
This time, Pheu Thai is going all out, aiming to settle scores with Bhumjaithai. If successful, it would be seen as settling a debt with the influential leader of that party.
Thaksin, who recently declared war on the "orange" party during the campaign for the Udon Thani PAO election, although he was hit with sharp counterattacks, continues to push forward in politics.
Thaksin's key goal is to lead a major campaign to support Wiwatchai Hotrawaisaya, the prospective Pheu Thai candidate for Sisaket PAO president.
Wiwatchai, who was disappointed by his failure in the 2023 elections but was later appointed as assistant transport minister, has spent time building his strength. With full backing from Thaksin, he is now set to challenge the longtime champion of the Sisaket PAO seat, Vichit Trisaranakul, who has held the position for more than two decades.
An important driving force is Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a key figure who has been coordinating the campaign and mobilising heavy support on the ground, even before the Election Commission started accepting nominations. Thaksin is confident that his influence, combined with the Red Shirts and ample ammunition, will lead to success.
Vichit, a member of a big political family in Kantharalak district, is no ordinary figure. Local politics in Sisaket is based on alliances, family ties, and networks. It is well known that Vichit's political style is about helping everyone, even members of Parliament from rival parties.
This support has been crucial in keeping Vichit in power for so long. However, in the upcoming 2025 election, the Red leader is confident that he will take control of the Sisaket provincial council. No one can stop him, he believes.
Some Pheu Thai MPs now find themselves in a difficult position, as Vichit has long been a benefactor, but their true powerful boss has pressured them to overthrow the incumbent, under the condition that if they don’t help, they won't be able to run for election.
The Trisaranakul family knows well that this battle is different from previous ones. When the Red leader gives the order to fight, victory is the only option, regardless of the cost.
On the other hand, the Phumjaithai Party has not yet shown any sign of sending support to Sisaket, sticking to the original policy of helping every province equally. However, the political fight in Sisaket is unlike any other.
Simply letting local politicians in Sisaket face off against the full force of the Pheu Thai Party would be a tough challenge indeed.
For the strategic area, which lies on the outskirts of the capital's Blue Camp, a victory would be a draw, but a defeat could mark a crucial turning point with major implications for the 2027 general election.
In this scenario, Pheu Thai is targeting both the Sisaket provincial council and the district’s MPs, so it will be up to Newin Chidchob and Anutin Charnvirakul to decide if they are willing to let local politicians face Pheu Thai's full might alone.
This battle is about more than just the position of president of Sisaket PAO – it is also a matter of preserving the Blue Camp's reputation, as well as the prestige and honour of the powerful figure Anutin.