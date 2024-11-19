Political battle heats up in Sisaket

The fiercest battlefield within the ruling coalition seems to be the southern Isaan contest for the position of the president of the Sisaket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).

People within the Pheu Thai Party and rivals know well that Thaksin Shinawatra's top target is Sisaket, driven by his anger toward the defection of MPs to the Bhumjaithai Party. As a result, there was fierce competition during the 2023 elections.

This time, Pheu Thai is going all out, aiming to settle scores with Bhumjaithai. If successful, it would be seen as settling a debt with the influential leader of that party.

Thaksin, who recently declared war on the "orange" party during the campaign for the Udon Thani PAO election, although he was hit with sharp counterattacks, continues to push forward in politics.

Thaksin's key goal is to lead a major campaign to support Wiwatchai Hotrawaisaya, the prospective Pheu Thai candidate for Sisaket PAO president.