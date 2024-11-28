NACC urged to probe state officials’ role in Buri Ram land case

The Thai Social Democratic Party is seeking an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) into the actions of state officials over their failure to implement a court ruling on revoking the land title deeds in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram province.
Party leader Sawit Kaewwan, along with executive committee and members, on Thursday handed over their petition to Wattanachai Sommee, assistant secretary-general of the NACC.
The dispute over land ownership in the Khao Kradong area at the intersection in Isan subdistrict in Mueang district involves public access to land under the State Railway of Thailand's authority.
The Supreme Court and the Central Administrative Court have ruled that the 5,083-rai (813.28 hectares) plot is the property of the SRT.
Sawit said that the Land Department, a state agency responsible for issuing land title deeds, had previously issued such documents for a portion of this land to certain individuals. The courts have ruled these deeds were improperly issued. During the trial process, all relevant evidence, including documents and witness testimonies, was thoroughly examined, leading to consistent judicial decisions. This has raised nationwide concerns about whether state officials have performed their duties appropriately to protect public and national interests.
The Thai Social Democratic Party urged the NACC to investigate the actions of state officials and relevant authorities, including the supervising minister, the director-general of the Land Department, and the investigative committees appointed by the director-general.
"The investigation should determine whether there was corruption, misconduct, or negligence in their duties, whether they failed to protect state interests, and whether their actions adhered to ethical standards," Sawit stated.