The dispute over land ownership in the Khao Kradong area at the intersection in Isan subdistrict in Mueang district involves public access to land under the State Railway of Thailand's authority.

The Supreme Court and the Central Administrative Court have ruled that the 5,083-rai (813.28 hectares) plot is the property of the SRT.

Sawit said that the Land Department, a state agency responsible for issuing land title deeds, had previously issued such documents for a portion of this land to certain individuals. The courts have ruled these deeds were improperly issued. During the trial process, all relevant evidence, including documents and witness testimonies, was thoroughly examined, leading to consistent judicial decisions. This has raised nationwide concerns about whether state officials have performed their duties appropriately to protect public and national interests.