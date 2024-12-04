Is Boonsong’s release from prison a precursor to Yingluck’s return?

As of now, Yingluck still faces a five-year prison sentence issued in 2017 for failing to prevent financial losses in the rice scheme. The statute of limitations in her case has been paused due to her flight from justice, to be resumed only upon her return to Thailand and submission to legal proceedings.

In this political context, her rumoured return raises questions about whether a path has been quietly arranged for her return to the country.

There is speculation surrounding the potential use of the "Thaksin Model" to request a royal pardon for Yingluck. However, unlike Thaksin, Yingluck does not qualify for sentence suspension under the criteria of being over 70 years old and suffering from age-related illnesses.

This avenue could also play into the hands of opposition groups, who might seize the opportunity to challenge the government's stability.

Attention has also turned to the possibility of reopening the rice-pledging case, with arguments suggesting that Yingluck had attempted to mitigate potential damage by assigning Boonsong to investigate the matter. Reports indicate efforts to locate a key document — a written directive by Yingluck — to halt damage related to the scheme.

Signs of this strategy became evident when Phumtham Wechayachai, then commerce minister in Srettha Thavisin’s government, undertook a publicly viewed exercise of eating 10-year-old rice, to demonstrate that the stocks had not been damaged, clearing the way for Yingluck’s potential return to Thailand.

Another possible avenue is utilising provisions under the 2017 Corrections Act, which permit alternative forms of detention outside prisons. This approach is under close scrutiny as a potential mechanism for Yingluck’s return.

Additionally, the option of passing an amnesty bill has been floated but deemed less feasible. The legislative process would take at least a year, making it unlikely to align with the April 2025 timeline mentioned by Thaksin. Furthermore, amnesty proposals often exclude corruption cases, and pursuing this route could rekindle controversies reminiscent of the "blanket amnesty" bill passed by Yingluck’s government that ultimately led to protests and her fall from power.

