Army to discharge soldiers after fatal assault on conscript, 1 dead, 2 injured

On January 14, 2026, the Thai Army announced it would discharge the soldiers involved in the fatal assault of a conscript from the 2nd Development Battalion.

The incident occurred between January 9-10, 2026, when a group of soldiers attacked three conscripts, allegedly due to dissatisfaction with their behavior. The assault left Private Kritanan Pholchanthuek seriously injured, and he later died on January 11, 2026, at the hospital.

Two other conscripts were also injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The investigation revealed that the soldiers responsible for the assault had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident. The Army has described this act as a serious breach of military discipline and a criminal offense, which violates the Army’s policies and has caused severe damage to its reputation.

The 2nd Regional Army and 2nd Development Division have ordered a full investigation, and the military prosecutor is gathering evidence to press criminal charges. A disciplinary committee will be formed to follow procedures under the Military Discipline Act, and the soldiers involved are set to be discharged from service.

The Thai Army has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Private Kritanan Pholchanthuek, assuring that all necessary legal and disciplinary actions will be taken to ensure justice for the victim.