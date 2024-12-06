Thai govt stalls for time as tensions grow over territory dispute

The Pheu Thai-led government has yet to establish a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for talks with Cambodia on their territory dispute under a contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), amid rising domestic opposition.

Nationalist groups led by Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the royalist Thai Pakdee Party, last month presented a petition of over 100,000 signatures to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra demanding cancellation of MOU 44 on the overlapping claims area.

The Palang Pracharath Party, led by Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, is also campaigning against the MOU, arguing it would cede the island of Koh Kut in the Gulf of Thailand to Cambodia. The overlapping claims area is also thought to contain significant reserves of oil and gas.