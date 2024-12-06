Thai govt stalls for time as tensions grow over territory dispute

The Pheu Thai-led government has yet to establish a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for talks with Cambodia on their territory dispute under a contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), amid rising domestic opposition.
Nationalist groups led by Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the royalist Thai Pakdee Party, last month presented a petition of over 100,000 signatures to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra demanding cancellation of MOU 44 on the overlapping claims area.
The Palang Pracharath Party, led by Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, is also campaigning against the MOU, arguing it would cede the island of Koh Kut in the Gulf of Thailand to Cambodia. The overlapping claims area is also thought to contain significant reserves of oil and gas.
Meanwhile, Sondhi Limthongkul, former leader of the People's Alliance for Democracy, has threatened to reignite street protests against the Pheu Thai government, which he accuses of failing to protect Thai sovereignty. Sondhi vowed to submit a letter to the prime minister on December 9, demanding that MOU 44 be terminated.
On Cambodia's side, political tensions are equally high, with groups rallying to claim Ko Kut from Thailand and pushing for a case at the International Court of Justice.
Defence Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai is tasked with leading Thailand’s negotiations as chair of the JTC.
Amid rising tensions, Phumtham met with Navy Commander Adm Chiraphol Wongwit on November 25–26 for talks on the Thai Navy’s planned 2025 military exercises around Ko Kut.
The exercises were revised to exclude the sensitive location, sparking speculation of political intervention. The Navy commander insisted the change was part of routine military operations and unrelated to political developments. However, opponents of the MOU expressed alarm that the exercise had been shifted away from Ko Kut, over which Thailand has full sovereign authority.
The government has apparently opted to delay formation of the JTC to minimise conditions that could spark protests, aiming to ease pressure on the Paetongtarn administration.
However, the territory negotiations with Cambodia remain a major challenge for the government. Ensuring transparency and prioritising national interests will be crucial for the Pheu Thai government to maintain long-term political stability