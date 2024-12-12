Pheu Thai dithers over charter change, leaving People's Party isolated

The issue to watch is the constitutional amendment game.

Two strategies are in play: Scrap and rewrite the junta-drafted 2017 Constitution or amend it article by article. The opposition People's Party is leading the game while Pheu Thai plays the role of sidekick.

Regarding the constitutional amendment push, the People's Party has proposed 17 changes, all of which have been tabled for debate. The hottest debate will be around a proposal to amend criteria that protect the 2017 charter against change. The proposal would cancel Article 256 on the procedure for amending the Constitution, including the requirement for a “supermajority” of MPs and senators.

Critics says scrapping Article 256 would be like “writing a blank cheque” to amend the 2017 Constitution and remove its anticorruption measures.

For the other strategy – scrap and rewrite – People's Party and Pheu Thai MPs are seeking a parliamentary debate on amending Article 256 and adding an article on drafting a new constitution without conducting a public referendum first, as required under the current charter.

The People’s Party has already taken the lead In the hope of expediting this roadmap to a “people’s constitution”, and Pheu Thai is likely to follow.

House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha now faces a dilemma over whether to review his resolution, made early this year, not to include this second strategy on the agenda.