Thaksin proposes ideas to develop Thailand's Northeastern region

Thaksin emphasized the importance of setting clear goals and appointing leaders to drive progress, addressing a frequent lack of cohesive leadership in Thailand. "The hardships and poverty have made Isaan people resilient and innovative. Now is the time to lift Isaan out of deprivation," he stated.
He highlighted Isaan’s strengths, including its vast lands, large population, and rich cultural heritage, and proposed leveraging these assets through what he termed "soft power." He stressed that development must begin with empowering Isaan’s people.
Education as the Foundation
Thaksin called for a transformation in education, arguing that it must go beyond degrees to include practical knowledge and wisdom. He proposed creating a university focused on human development in Isaan, with an emphasis on integrating technology into daily life. "Universities should play a central role in equipping Isaan people with the skills to adapt and thrive in a modern economy," he said.
He also suggested improving education through innovative methods, such as using lottery funds to send students abroad or hire foreign teachers for summer camps. Thaksin cited past successes, like model schools under his leadership, and proposed reviving such initiatives.
Addressing Economic Inequalities
Thaksin criticized monopolistic practices and inefficiencies in industries like rice exports, where intermediaries control much of the market. He urged the government to maximize technology, enabling farmers to sell directly to international buyers via e-commerce platforms.
He also proposed modernizing OTOP (One Tambon One Product) initiatives by incorporating soft power strategies and AI knowledge. Thaksin envisioned universities as hubs for AI training, equipping Isaan residents with tools to compete in a global economy.
Tackling Public Debt and Regional Disparities
Thaksin addressed Thailand’s high public debt, which exceeds 60% of GDP, limiting the government’s ability to borrow for investment. He proposed issuing cryptocurrency-backed bonds directly to the public, channelling funds into the economy and boosting GDP growth from 2% to 4%.
"Isaan is the most drained region in terms of financial resources. Retail profits flow back to Bangkok, leaving the local economy underfunded. Issuing bonds tailored for Isan could empower the region by turning government debt into debt held by the people," he explained.
Combatting Labor Migration
Thaksin expressed concern over labour migration, where Isaan’s skilled workforce moves to Bangkok due to a lack of local opportunities. He proposed attracting talent back by fostering job creation and improving education within the region.
Focus on Drug Abuse and Social Development
Thaksin highlighted the rising issue of drug abuse among youth and shared the Prime Minister’s directive to combat it through targeted interventions. He emphasized that addressing societal challenges is critical for the holistic development of the region.