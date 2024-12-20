Thaksin proposes ideas to develop Thailand's Northeastern region

Thaksin emphasized the importance of setting clear goals and appointing leaders to drive progress, addressing a frequent lack of cohesive leadership in Thailand. "The hardships and poverty have made Isaan people resilient and innovative. Now is the time to lift Isaan out of deprivation," he stated.

He highlighted Isaan’s strengths, including its vast lands, large population, and rich cultural heritage, and proposed leveraging these assets through what he termed "soft power." He stressed that development must begin with empowering Isaan’s people.

Education as the Foundation

Thaksin called for a transformation in education, arguing that it must go beyond degrees to include practical knowledge and wisdom. He proposed creating a university focused on human development in Isaan, with an emphasis on integrating technology into daily life. "Universities should play a central role in equipping Isaan people with the skills to adapt and thrive in a modern economy," he said.

He also suggested improving education through innovative methods, such as using lottery funds to send students abroad or hire foreign teachers for summer camps. Thaksin cited past successes, like model schools under his leadership, and proposed reviving such initiatives.