Paetongtarn’s popularity bodes ill for her political enemies

One example is a petition filed by Teerayuth Suwannakesorn requesting that the Constitutional Court order Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party to stop actions that allegedly undermine democracy. On November 22, the court dismissed the petition. Similarly, on December 18, another petition accusing key officials of improperly facilitating Thaksin’s transfer to the Police General Hospital to avoid prison was rejected.

These issues are still under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Election Commission (EC), and their outcomes are eagerly awaited.

In addition, Sondhi Limthongkul’s group has stirred up controversy by linking Thaksin’s relationship with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen to the alleged loss of Thai territory to Cambodia. The accusations focus on a 2001 memorandum of understanding and claims of secret negotiations for mutual benefits. Thaksin has denied these allegations, stating that no agreements were made, and that canceling the MoU would have no impact.

Importantly, Sondhi has declared readiness to lead protests, reminiscent of the 2005 People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) movement that ousted Thaksin.

This poses a significant challenge for the Paetongtarn government. However, with her approval ratings remaining high, the critical question is whether these protests will gain momentum and where the crowds will come from.