Thaksin vows to fix local problems while campaginign in Si Sa Ket

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited Si Sa Ket province on Friday (January 24) to campaign for Pheu Thai Party’s chairman candidate in the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) election.
This area has drawn significant attention, as Pheu Thai aims to reclaim the territory from the Bhumjaithai Party, though the two parties are partners in the coalition government.
Security measures were strict, with screening checkpoints set up at entrances and exits. This follows the January 20 incident in Maha Sarakham province, where Thaksin was hit with trash during a campaign event. Over 200 police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, from four police stations, were deployed across the rally site. Security was particularly tight near the two sides of the stage, with the front area cordoned off, maintaining a 20-metre distance from the crowd.
During the campaign in Kantharalak district, Thaksin said: "Can the Pheu Thai Party win all of Si Sa Ket? If we fail to solve Si Sa Ket's problems, you can point your finger at me and criticise me. I promise to help fix the issues and ensure everything runs smoothly because we have the people who will help.
"I want to do a lot more for Si Sa Ket, but I can't say too much now, or I might face lawsuits over promises," he added.
Thaksin also noted, "The truth is Si Sa Ket is a bit far, and most transportation relies on cars. This needs to be addressed urgently. This year, starting mid-year, Thailand will change, improving the lives of Thai people."
He reflected on his first term as PM, highlighting his decision to tackle drug issues decisively. He claimed that within three months, he had successfully addressed the problem, adding, "By the end of this year, drugs must be eradicated."
He also mentioned progress in combating call-centre scams, highlighting cooperation from neighbouring Myanmar and Cambodia. "We will intensify efforts to ensure Thai people are no longer deceived," he said.
On air pollution, Thaksin stated, "When I was PM, I urged people not to burn rice stubble but to soak it in water to enhance soil micro-organisms, which boosts productivity. Burning destroys these micro-organisms. I ask everyone to cooperate. From now on, those who burn stubble will face penalties and receive no government assistance.”
He said sugar factories must take responsibility for burning sugarcane. “If we fail to act, our children will suffer from polluted air," he said.