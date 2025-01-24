Thaksin vows to fix local problems while campaginign in Si Sa Ket

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited Si Sa Ket province on Friday (January 24) to campaign for Pheu Thai Party’s chairman candidate in the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) election.

This area has drawn significant attention, as Pheu Thai aims to reclaim the territory from the Bhumjaithai Party, though the two parties are partners in the coalition government.

Security measures were strict, with screening checkpoints set up at entrances and exits. This follows the January 20 incident in Maha Sarakham province, where Thaksin was hit with trash during a campaign event. Over 200 police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, from four police stations, were deployed across the rally site. Security was particularly tight near the two sides of the stage, with the front area cordoned off, maintaining a 20-metre distance from the crowd.