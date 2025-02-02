Prime minister highlights her govt’s achievements on new TV show

Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the government's achievements during her appearance on the programme Opportunities for Thailand with Prime Minister Paetongtarn on Sunday on NBT 2HD and nationwide radio.

She discussed the government's 30-baht Health Care Everywhere policy, emphasising it as a new option for minor health issues, designed to reduce long wait times and overcrowding in hospitals. The programme has received positive feedback, and if any areas face system issues, she encouraged the public to report them to the government.

The 30-baht Health Care Everywhere scheme continues the 30-baht Universal Health Care programme introduced in 2002 by then-PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s government. Initially, beneficiaries could only receive treatment at designated health-care units, but under the previous government, the programme expanded to include all areas, and the current government is continuing its nationwide implementation.

Regarding the One District, One Scholarship programme, the government aims to provide opportunities for academically talented but financially disadvantaged students, as well as those with average academic performance, to study abroad. She said she hopes to send them abroad for five to six weeks, with the budget determining how much the programme can be expanded.