Prime minister highlights her govt’s achievements on new TV show

Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the government's achievements during her appearance on the programme Opportunities for Thailand with Prime Minister Paetongtarn on Sunday on NBT 2HD and nationwide radio.
She discussed the government's 30-baht Health Care Everywhere policy, emphasising it as a new option for minor health issues, designed to reduce long wait times and overcrowding in hospitals. The programme has received positive feedback, and if any areas face system issues, she encouraged the public to report them to the government.
The 30-baht Health Care Everywhere scheme continues the 30-baht Universal Health Care programme introduced in 2002 by then-PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s government. Initially, beneficiaries could only receive treatment at designated health-care units, but under the previous government, the programme expanded to include all areas, and the current government is continuing its nationwide implementation.
Regarding the One District, One Scholarship programme, the government aims to provide opportunities for academically talented but financially disadvantaged students, as well as those with average academic performance, to study abroad. She said she hopes to send them abroad for five to six weeks, with the budget determining how much the programme can be expanded.
On the House for Thai People project, the prime minister said it has received overwhelming interest. The initiative addresses basic needs for a better quality of life and aims to inspire pride in homeownership. The government is committed to helping citizens achieve this goal, she said.
Paetongtarn also thanked everyone who contributed to pushing forward the same-sex Equal Marriage Law, which came into effect on January 23. She congratulated all married couples, emphasising that the law is a significant step toward equality, offering opportunities for all and eliminating divisions. It is a source of pride for those who fought for more than 20 years to make the law a reality.
Regarding Phase 3 of the 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet programme, the prime minister confirmed its imminent implementation. She also highlighted the success of Phase 2 of the programme, which provides funds to seniors aged 60 and over.
On the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Combat Technology-Related Crimes, she explained that the decree grants authorities the power to arrest individuals involved in setting up illegal internet signal towers along the border, as well as those operating call-centre scams and other cybercrimes. Financial institutions, telecom service providers, and social-media platforms will also be held accountable for damages caused to victims. The decree was issued because of the urgency of addressing these issues and swiftly cutting off fraud networks targeting citizens.
At the end of the broadcast, the prime minister expressed her gratitude for the support she receives in her work, acknowledging that while she has faced some bullying, she chooses to ignore it and focus on addressing the many tasks ahead.
She said, "When various policies are successful, if you ask me how I feel about the success, my pride lies in the people – people who are very happy with the policies that have been implemented. It fills me up, and it feels like, 'I will dress this way and work this way to make the people happy.'"
Before concluding, Paetongtarn expressed her hope that the public had gained knowledge, inspiration, and benefits from the broadcast, even if just a little. She also mentioned that next month, she would return to discuss various topics from the past month and encouraged the public to stay tuned for the next episode.
The programme Opportunities for Thailand with Prime Minister Paetongtarn airs on the first Sunday of each month. The second episode will air on March 2, starting at 8am.