Phumtham reports huge success in first week of crackdown on drugs

Three major drug networks were dismantled, seven suspects arrested and 20.4 million methamphetamine pills seized along with four vehicles from January 30 to February 4, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday.
Phumtham announced the latest results of Thailand’s anti-drug operations under the "Seal Stop Safe" policy at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.
The initiative follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s urgent directive, issued on January 30, to combat drug-related issues comprehensively by dismantling production and distribution networks, with a strong emphasis on cross-border cooperation.
Between January 20 and February 4, authorities seized a total of 37.23 million meth pills, 434 kilograms of crystal meth and 16 vehicles across nine major cases, resulting in 23 arrests. As of February 7, investigations remain active, targeting key figures within these drug networks, he said.
Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, reassured informants of their safety and protection, emphasising that intelligence sources play a vital role in uncovering drug masterminds. "If we fail to protect our informants, we undermine our own ability to dismantle these networks," he stated.
To counter drug smuggling along the Mekong River, particularly in Northeastern Thailand, security forces are bolstering patrols and enhancing community cooperation to curb illegal trafficking.
Phumtham also affirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for drug detection and enforcement. He said in less than two months, the crackdown had been very successful and he was confident of more success in the coming months.
He warned that any state officials or private individuals found complicit in drug trafficking or human smuggling would face strict legal action. "These crimes pose a severe national security threat, and we will take decisive action against all offenders—regardless of their status," he asserted.