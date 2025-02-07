Phumtham reports huge success in first week of crackdown on drugs

Three major drug networks were dismantled, seven suspects arrested and 20.4 million methamphetamine pills seized along with four vehicles from January 30 to February 4, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday.

Phumtham announced the latest results of Thailand’s anti-drug operations under the "Seal Stop Safe" policy at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

The initiative follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s urgent directive, issued on January 30, to combat drug-related issues comprehensively by dismantling production and distribution networks, with a strong emphasis on cross-border cooperation.