Female MPs demand resignation of accused MP amid rape allegations

Pukkamon Nunarnan, an MP from the People's Party and the party’s deputy spokesperson has called for the immediate resignation of Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, a Bangkok MP from the Thai Progress Party, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him for allegedly raping a Taiwanese tourist.
She strongly condemned his alleged actions, emphasizing that this was not an isolated incident but part of a recurring pattern. She highlighted that the former Move Forward Party had expelled him for similar misconduct, yet the offences persisted. Pukkamon asserted that this is not merely a personal issue but a matter of accountability for the entire House of Representatives. She urged Chaiyamparwaan to resign and submit himself to the judicial process without delay.
Regarding the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Station’s request to the House of Representatives for permission to arrest Chaiyamparwaan during an ongoing parliamentary session, Pukkamon noted that the House has historically denied such requests to prevent disruptions to legislative duties and safeguard MPs from political persecution. However, she argued that, given the severity of the allegations and his history of misconduct, Parliament must set a new precedent by allowing his handover to law enforcement. She called on fellow MPs to ensure he does not evade justice.
MP Highlights Systemic Political Issues
Patsarin Ramwong, a Bangkok MP from the People's Party, stated that this case reflects deep-seated flaws within Thailand’s political system. She criticized the ability of individuals with histories of sexual misconduct to switch parties and retain their parliamentary positions, turning a space meant for public service into a refuge for repeat offenders.
She stressed that rape is not a personal matter but a grave crime against human dignity and rights. Patsarin warned against a culture of impunity that allows politicians to misuse their power to evade justice. She demanded that the Thai Progress Party take full responsibility and adopt a clear stance on the case rather than merely distancing itself from the issue.
Patsarin called for the impartial enforcement of the law, emphasizing that political power structures and patronage networks must not shield perpetrators. Justice must be served without discrimination, and survivors of sexual violence should be protected rather than silenced due to the offender’s influence.
“The public should not have to endure a system that allows wrongdoers to walk free. This case must be pursued to its conclusion, and justice must be restored for the victim,” she stated.
Thai Progress Party Leader Calls for Investigation Before Action
Watcharapol Butsomkorn, leader of the Thai Progress Party, stated that he has not yet spoken with Chaiyamparwaan and will wait for the facts and police investigation before making any decisions.
He noted that party officials are coordinating on the matter and insisted that Chaiyamparwaan should be given the benefit of the doubt, as this remains a personal issue. While acknowledging potential political repercussions, he stated that the party’s executive committee would make a decision after the police investigation.
Regarding Chaiyamparwaan’s history of similar allegations, Watcharapol admitted that the party had previously given him a chance but would now carefully review the details before taking further action.
Meanwhile, Chaiyamparwaan’s aide informed the media via a LINE group, stating, “Please wait, I will provide an update.” When reporters asked if Chaiyamparwaan planned to flee, the aide replied, “It’s the same old false accusations, an attempt to discredit him,” and assured that an explanation would be provided in due time.
Past Allegations and Expulsion
In November 2023, Chaiyamparwaan was expelled from the Move Forward Party following a unanimous vote by party executives and MPs due to allegations of sexual harassment.
Chaiyamparwaan, 35, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants, a case that further tarnished his reputation before his recent arrest warrant.