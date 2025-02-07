Female MPs demand resignation of accused MP amid rape allegations

Pukkamon Nunarnan, an MP from the People's Party and the party’s deputy spokesperson has called for the immediate resignation of Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, a Bangkok MP from the Thai Progress Party, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him for allegedly raping a Taiwanese tourist.

She strongly condemned his alleged actions, emphasizing that this was not an isolated incident but part of a recurring pattern. She highlighted that the former Move Forward Party had expelled him for similar misconduct, yet the offences persisted. Pukkamon asserted that this is not merely a personal issue but a matter of accountability for the entire House of Representatives. She urged Chaiyamparwaan to resign and submit himself to the judicial process without delay.

Regarding the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Station’s request to the House of Representatives for permission to arrest Chaiyamparwaan during an ongoing parliamentary session, Pukkamon noted that the House has historically denied such requests to prevent disruptions to legislative duties and safeguard MPs from political persecution. However, she argued that, given the severity of the allegations and his history of misconduct, Parliament must set a new precedent by allowing his handover to law enforcement. She called on fellow MPs to ensure he does not evade justice.

MP Highlights Systemic Political Issues

Patsarin Ramwong, a Bangkok MP from the People's Party, stated that this case reflects deep-seated flaws within Thailand’s political system. She criticized the ability of individuals with histories of sexual misconduct to switch parties and retain their parliamentary positions, turning a space meant for public service into a refuge for repeat offenders.