Thammanat denies rumours of return as agriculture minister

Thammanat Prompow has dismissed speculation that he is set to reclaim his former role as agriculture minister amid reports of an impending Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Kla Tham Party MP from Phayao said he would need to know the source of the rumours before commenting further.

The agriculture minister post is currently held by Kla Tham leader Narumon Pinyosinwat.

Thammanat stated that any changes in the ministry would be up to the party’s executive committee. However, he insisted it would be inappropriate to remove someone who had done nothing wrong and was working for the benefit of farmers, dismissing the rumours as baseless.