Thammanat denies rumours of return as agriculture minister

Thammanat Prompow has dismissed speculation that he is set to reclaim his former role as agriculture minister amid reports of an impending Cabinet reshuffle.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Kla Tham Party MP from Phayao said he would need to know the source of the rumours before commenting further.
The agriculture minister post is currently held by Kla Tham leader Narumon Pinyosinwat.
Thammanat stated that any changes in the ministry would be up to the party’s executive committee. However, he insisted it would be inappropriate to remove someone who had done nothing wrong and was working for the benefit of farmers, dismissing the rumours as baseless.
Thammanat holds de facto control over Kla Tham after last year leading a faction of 20 Palang Pracharat MPs in defecting to the micro party, which previously had just four MPs.
The former deputy agriculture minister said he had learned from past mistakes and, as leader of the “Kla Tham family”, was determined not to repeat them.
When asked whether he would consider returning as a minister if the prime minister approved, Thammanat sidestepped the question, saying he was now 60 years old with eight children and family responsibilities. He added that if a Kla Tham member proved capable in a ministerial role, he saw no need for changes.
"Every Kla Tham MP should have the opportunity to serve as a minister based on their performance, not on my say-so," he emphasised.
Regarding speculation over a reshuffle, he added, "Don't ask Narumon Pinyosinwat, the party leader. Ask me instead."
Kla Tham currently holds three Cabinet posts: Agriculture Minister Narumon, along with Deputy Agriculture Ministers Itthi Sirilattayakorn and Akkara Prompow, the latter being Thammanat’s brother.