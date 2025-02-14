Anutin asserts golf course land acquired legally, but not owned by him

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday clarified that a golf course under scrutiny by the media was not owned by him but was run by members of his family.
The Bhumjaithai Party leader addressed on Friday (February 14) a report by the "Inside Thailand" TV programme regarding documents related to a golf course allegedly owned by Anutin and situated within the Agricultural Land Reform Office area.
Anutin, who is also interior minister, asserted that the land was acquired legally, with proper documentation, and had been owned for many years without any objections or inquiries.
He emphasised that the property was not subject to prior occupation followed by later registration and expressed his full willingness to undergo any investigation, stating that there were no issues with the land acquisition.
Anutin expressed frustration that the land issue had only resurfaced when a "problem" emerged. He criticised this as an off-game move, describing it as a cowardly tactic. He further pointed out that if such moves are being made by political opponents, they are undeniably acts of cowardice.
He also mentioned that the hosts of the show had contacted him numerous times regarding other matters, but they chose to present this issue without seeking clarification from him. He raised concerns that the hosts might have been influenced by external parties to bring up the issue.
This issue has come up at a time when the Bhumjaithai Party has boycotted the parliamentary debate on constitutional amendments.