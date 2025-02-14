Anutin asserts golf course land acquired legally, but not owned by him

Anutin expressed frustration that the land issue had only resurfaced when a "problem" emerged. He criticised this as an off-game move, describing it as a cowardly tactic. He further pointed out that if such moves are being made by political opponents, they are undeniably acts of cowardice.

He also mentioned that the hosts of the show had contacted him numerous times regarding other matters, but they chose to present this issue without seeking clarification from him. He raised concerns that the hosts might have been influenced by external parties to bring up the issue.

This issue has come up at a time when the Bhumjaithai Party has boycotted the parliamentary debate on constitutional amendments.