Scandal-hit MP denies sexual assault allegations against Taiwanese tourist

Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, a Bangkok MP from the Thai Progressive Party, appeared at Chiang Mai Police Station on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) with his lawyer to acknowledge charges after the Chiang Mai Court issued an arrest warrant for the alleged rape of a Taiwanese tourist.
The victim reported that Chaiyamparwaan assaulted her at a hotel in Mueang Chiang Mai District on January 9, prompting the court to issue the warrant. The MP had remained out of public view until his surrender.
Appearing tense, Chaiyamparwaan briefly addressed the media before meeting investigators, stating that it was his first encounter with the police regarding the case. He said he was unaware of the specific details of the charges and needed to review them with authorities.
He spent about 2 hours and 30 minutes at the police station, acknowledging the charges and undergoing questioning before speaking to reporters. While he did not confirm whether he admitted or denied the allegations, he said his legal team would handle the case and that he was prepared to go through the judicial process. He also suggested that media reports on the case had already been shaped by video clips circulated earlier.
Additionally, Chaiyamparwaan apologized to the people of Chiang Mai for any distress caused by the situation.
Regarding reports that police demanded 400,000 baht to drop the case, Chaiyamparwaan denied ever receiving such a request before leaving the station immediately.
Meanwhile, Pol Col Damnoen Kanaong, Chiang Mai Deputy Police Commander, confirmed that Chaiyamparwaan denied all charges during questioning and refuted the bribery claims, stating he had no knowledge of their origin.
Moving forward, police will compile evidence for prosecution. However, since parliament is in session, Chaiyamparwaan is protected by parliamentary immunity, meaning police can only charge and question him in accordance with regulations.
Chaiyamparwaan has consented to a DNA test, and police have notified the parliamentary secretary. Future questioning will require parliamentary approval, though he may voluntarily meet investigators at any time.
Former Move Forward Party member, Chaiyamparwaan was previously accused of sexually assaulting three women, which led to his expulsion from the party in November 2023.