Scandal-hit MP denies sexual assault allegations against Taiwanese tourist

Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, a Bangkok MP from the Thai Progressive Party, appeared at Chiang Mai Police Station on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) with his lawyer to acknowledge charges after the Chiang Mai Court issued an arrest warrant for the alleged rape of a Taiwanese tourist.

The victim reported that Chaiyamparwaan assaulted her at a hotel in Mueang Chiang Mai District on January 9, prompting the court to issue the warrant. The MP had remained out of public view until his surrender.

Appearing tense, Chaiyamparwaan briefly addressed the media before meeting investigators, stating that it was his first encounter with the police regarding the case. He said he was unaware of the specific details of the charges and needed to review them with authorities.