From exile to influence: Thaksin navigates new roles in Thai politics, regional affairs

Early this month, Paetongtarn ordered the power and telecom services cut to Shwe Kokko, a Myanmar town where thousands of people have been trafficked and forced to run online scams targeting victims around the world.

She had made the move on the eve of her trip to China, where she met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Thaksin said although the locals staying in such areas would be affected by such disruptions, it had to be done "as Thailand wants the local people to pressure these scam gangs to leave the place".

On Feb 13, the Bangkok Post reported that Chinese businesses had deserted Payathonzu, a Myanmar border town adjacent to Kanchanaburi province in Thailand after power supplies were stopped.

The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), which controls the area, reportedly ordered illicit businesses to leave by Feb 28.

The disconnection of utility services from Thailand affected over 50,000 people in Payathonzu, the newspaper said.

Thaksin agreed that Myanmar is the "elephant in the room" for ASEAN, of which Malaysia now holds the chairmanship.

He has got down to work to assist and advise Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whom he described as a "good man with a sharp mind who sees things from a wide and detailed perspective".

Saying Malaysia will do a good job as the regional bloc's chairman, Thaksin said he has started to meet the various key resistance group leaders in efforts to resolve the ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar, which has raged for over three years.

The Thai media has reported that Thaksin had met leaders of the Shan State Reconstruction Council and Shan State Army in Chiangmai in March and April.

"They came with a long list of demands, but I told them to return with a shorter list, which must be pragmatic.

"The Myanmar junta also needs to adopt a more inclusive approach to bring in these groups before talking of holding a general election, which may end up not being recognised. It will be a waste then," he warned.

At the same time, Thaksin suggested that it would be good if ASEAN could "concede a little bit" if the army junta agreed to engage with the various ethnic groups.

He agreed with Anwar that all sides needed to engage in talks as a way of defusing the conflict.

Thaksin also said that he hoped to make a proposal and recommendations to ASEAN to start working towards adopting a cryptocurrency, adding that ASEAN nations must not miss the opportunity as United States President Donald Trump was expected to push for wider use.

"Trump has openly expressed his support for Bitcoin and other digital currencies, so ASEAN needs to study how we move forward so we do not get left behind," he said.

Last month, Trump called for a working group to be set up tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations and explored the creation of a national cryptocurrency stockpile.

On the geopolitical rivalries between the US and China, Thaksin said ASEAN is aware of the complications but emphasised that ASEAN has always maintained the need to be neutral.

"The US has been our ally for a long time, but China is our neighbour. It would be good if the US would engage more with Asean," he replied when asked if Trump would show more interest in Asean this time.

Thaksin said ASEAN was a region with over 600 million people and a total gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$3 trillion, and certainly, it deserves attention. - Bernama