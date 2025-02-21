Senate president insists senate election was fair and transparent

Chatwat added that the legal team is reviewing the scope of possible actions and will coordinate with the EC to enquire about the progress of the complaint investigation. The findings will be used as supporting information to pursue further legal action.

Mongkol voiced unease over the involvement of an agency without jurisdiction, especially given the Senate’s full cooperation with the EC. He emphasised the importance of protecting the Senate’s rights and dignity.

When asked if the situation was politically motivated, Pol Col Kob suggested that the use of legal provisions against the Senate in this case was a misapplication of the law, divorced from the facts. He raised concerns that the actions of certain individuals, led by the Minister of Justice, could be viewed as a political manoeuvre.

On February 10, more than 40 Senate candidates, including reserve senators and others, submitted a letter to the DSI requesting an investigation into “collusion and vote-blocking” during the 2024 Senate election.

Recently, a leaked confidential document from the DSI revealed the progress of the investigation, seeking legal opinions. The document suggests evidence of collusion among the Senate candidates.

