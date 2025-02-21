Senate president insists senate election was fair and transparent

Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, accompanied by Senate members, held an urgent press conference on Friday (February 21) during a seminar in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, to address the request by a group of reserve senators that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) classify the alleged collusion in the 2024 Senate election as a special case.
Mongkol expressed concern after receiving information that the DSI planned to propose to the Special Case Investigation Committee that the 2024 Senate election process be treated as a special case, saying that the constitutional authority to investigate elections lies with the Election Commission (EC), which has already taken up the matter and is conducting its review.
Stressing that the Senate has cooperated fully with the EC, Mongkol stated that senators were elected in accordance with the Constitution, regulations and the conditions set by the EC.
Pol Maj Gen Chatwat Saengphet, who serves as a senator, noted that the news has affected public confidence in the senate. “Senators were elected fairly and transparently through competition and self-introduction, as stipulated by the Constitution. Allegations labelling them as transnational criminals, secret societies, or criminal gangs are excessive and far from the truth,” said Chatwat.
Pol Col Kob Achanakitti, spokesperson for the Senate Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, said that accusing a state institution with legislative power of unlawful actions and unconstitutional intent is defamatory. He stressed that those responsible for such claims, whether private individuals, government agencies, or national leaders, must be held accountable.
Chatwat added that the legal team is reviewing the scope of possible actions and will coordinate with the EC to enquire about the progress of the complaint investigation. The findings will be used as supporting information to pursue further legal action.
Mongkol voiced unease over the involvement of an agency without jurisdiction, especially given the Senate’s full cooperation with the EC. He emphasised the importance of protecting the Senate’s rights and dignity.
When asked if the situation was politically motivated, Pol Col Kob suggested that the use of legal provisions against the Senate in this case was a misapplication of the law, divorced from the facts. He raised concerns that the actions of certain individuals, led by the Minister of Justice, could be viewed as a political manoeuvre.
On February 10, more than 40 Senate candidates, including reserve senators and others, submitted a letter to the DSI requesting an investigation into “collusion and vote-blocking” during the 2024 Senate election.
Recently, a leaked confidential document from the DSI revealed the progress of the investigation, seeking legal opinions. The document suggests evidence of collusion among the Senate candidates.