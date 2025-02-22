Senate moves to oust minister over organised-crime claims

Gen Kriengkrai Srirak, first vice-president of the Senate, said on Saturday that in response to a petition for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to accept the 2024 Senate election collusion case as a special case, the Senate’s legal team will compile information to file complaints against both government and private entities that have made accusations alleging damage to the Senate’s reputation and causing public misunderstanding.
The Senate committee will summon relevant agencies to clarify their authority and the basis for the serious allegations against the Senate, including accusations of organised crime and threats to national security.
Additionally, a general debate without a vote against the relevant executive branch will be held to scrutinise whether the DSI’s handling of the case is justified. The matter will be discussed among senators, with expectations that the debate will take place within this parliamentary session.
When asked whether the debate would target only Thawee Sodsong, minister of justice, Kriengkrai responded that the minister is directly involved but also hinted at the need to investigate who else might be behind the issue.
Kriengkrai said the Senate would consider gathering signatures to propose that the Senate president forward the matter to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on the removal of the relevant minister, expressing confidence that there would be sufficient support.
When asked whether this issue was a political manoeuvre aimed at toppling the "blue" senators, he suggested it might be linked to constitutional amendments but emphasised that the matter had tarnished the Senate’s reputation, prompting the urgent press conference in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Friday.
He also spoke about his extensive 38-year experience in national security in the southern border provinces but found the allegations unacceptable, as did other senators who had worked for the country in accordance with the principles of the 2017 Constitution.