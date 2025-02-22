Senate moves to oust minister over organised-crime claims

Additionally, a general debate without a vote against the relevant executive branch will be held to scrutinise whether the DSI’s handling of the case is justified. The matter will be discussed among senators, with expectations that the debate will take place within this parliamentary session.

When asked whether the debate would target only Thawee Sodsong, minister of justice, Kriengkrai responded that the minister is directly involved but also hinted at the need to investigate who else might be behind the issue.

Kriengkrai said the Senate would consider gathering signatures to propose that the Senate president forward the matter to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on the removal of the relevant minister, expressing confidence that there would be sufficient support.