DSI weighs Senate election fraud probe amid political tensions

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s special cases board will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to launch an investigation into allegations of voter collusion in last June’s Senate election, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.
Phumtham, who chairs the DSI board, insisted the process would adhere to strict legal procedures and dismissed suggestions of political interference. The Pheu Thai Cabinet member, who also serves as defence minister, denied that the move was politically motivated.
However, the decision has sparked speculation that Pheu Thai is attempting to uproot the so-called “blue faction” of senators linked with its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai. The faction is seen a key obstacle to Pheu Thai’s push for constitutional amendments, particularly changes to Article 256 that would pave the way for a full charter rewrite.
Tensions between the coalition partners intensified earlier this month when Bhumjaithai MPs and senators walked out of a parliamentary session on the amendment.
The push for charter change is being led by the ruling Pheu Thai and opposition People’s Party. If successful, it would also pave the way for the return of their banned former leaders, Thaksin Shinawatra (Pheu Thai) and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat (People’s Party predecessors).
Phumtham revealed that the Election Commission (EC) had recommended the voter-collusion investigation be classified as a special case. The case, filed by a group of failed senatorial candidates, was previously rejected by the EC.
However, the investigation can only proceed with approval from at least two-thirds of the special cases board at tomorrow’s meeting.
When asked whether he needed to clear matters with Pheu Thai’s coalition partners, Phumtham said it was not his responsibility but rather the Board's duty to ensure justice is upheld.
Senators have hit back against the DSI move by threatening to seek the impeachment of its chief, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.