DSI weighs Senate election fraud probe amid political tensions

However, the decision has sparked speculation that Pheu Thai is attempting to uproot the so-called “blue faction” of senators linked with its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai. The faction is seen a key obstacle to Pheu Thai’s push for constitutional amendments, particularly changes to Article 256 that would pave the way for a full charter rewrite.

Tensions between the coalition partners intensified earlier this month when Bhumjaithai MPs and senators walked out of a parliamentary session on the amendment.

The push for charter change is being led by the ruling Pheu Thai and opposition People’s Party. If successful, it would also pave the way for the return of their banned former leaders, Thaksin Shinawatra (Pheu Thai) and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat (People’s Party predecessors).