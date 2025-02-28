US issues safety alert, urges citizens to avoid tourist spots in Thailand

On February 28, the US Embassy in Thailand issued a safety alert, stating that:

Security Alert – US Embassy Bangkok, Thailand

Location: Throughout Thailand

Event: On February 27, 2025, the Royal Thai Government deported a group of 45 Uyghurs asylees to China. Similar deportations have prompted violent retaliatory attacks in the past. Most notably, in the wake of a 2015 deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand, improvised explosive devices detonated at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, killing 20 people and injuring 125 others as this shrine is heavily visited by tourists from China.