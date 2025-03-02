As one of the earliest signatories of the UN Convention Against Torture, China says it fully complies with its obligations under the treaty. The country has comprehensive laws and regulations to protect human rights in law enforcement and judicial processes. China maintains strict oversight mechanisms and effective regulatory frameworks to ensure that even those who violate the law and commit crimes have their legal rights fully protected.

The Chinese nationals repatriated in this case had entered Thailand illegally. Because of obstruction by certain major countries and anti-China international forces, their return to China was delayed beyond the standard international practice, resulting in their detention in Thailand for more than a decade and severe harm to their legal rights.

This time, the Chinese and Thai governments carried out the repatriation in accordance with the law. After completing the necessary legal procedures, the Chinese government ensured their safe return home and reunification with their families, which represents the best protection of their human rights.

Local governments will work with their families to help them find jobs and develop professional skills based on their actual needs, assisting them in overcoming the hardships caused by their prolonged detention in Thailand. The goal is to help them reintegrate into normal life as quickly as possible.

Another key issue raised is that these people originally left China’s Xinjiang region. Given the various narratives about Xinjiang in the international sphere, could you provide relevant information?

The Chinese Embassy responded that since the 1990s, international terrorist activities have escalated, with groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a UN-designated terrorist organisation, expanding their influence into Xinjiang. Behind this situation lie certain major powers with ulterior geopolitical motives.

Because of the impact of these events, violent terrorist attacks occurred frequently in certain parts of Xinjiang for a period of time, causing severe harm to the lives and property of local ethnic communities.

Some anti-China organisations and overseas terrorist groups deceived and recruited local residents, smuggling them out of the country using the Indochina Peninsula as a key transit route to support anti-China terrorist activities.

The Chinese government and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region authorities have worked together with local ethnic communities to combat violent terrorist forces, maintaining long-term security and stability through relentless efforts.

These efforts have yielded remarkable results: Since late 2016, there have been no violent terrorist incidents in Xinjiang. Today, Xinjiang’s economic and social development continues to progress, different ethnic groups live in harmony, and people enjoy peaceful lives and stable employment.

However, certain countries and international anti-China forces have ignored these positive realities, fabricating and spreading false narratives about Xinjiang, deliberately distorting facts, and imposing severe sanctions on Xinjiang-based companies and products, the embassy says.

Their true objective, it says, is to undermine Xinjiang’s stability and hinder China’s development under the pretext of human rights and religion. Such actions are an affront to the Chinese people and a mockery of global justice, drawing widespread condemnation and opposition from people around the world.

Final issue: Will China continue allowing Thai officials to monitor the well-being of repatriated individuals? The Chinese Embassy said that, at China’s invitation, the Thai government sent senior officials to Xinjiang to witness the return of repatriated individuals and visit them at their homes. They saw first-hand that these people were reunited with their families. Related photos and videos have been shared.

China says it welcomes future visits by Thai officials, based on Thailand’s needs, to continue observing the real living conditions of these people.