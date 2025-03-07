Newin keeps Thaksin guessing with his ‘talks while waging war’ strategy

Late last month, reports emerged that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, had planned a meeting to resolve various issues with Newin Chidchob, the de facto leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, and Anutin Charnvirakul, the party leader, who is also deputy PM and Interior Minister in the government.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Pullman King Power Hotel, but after journalists got wind of it the secret appointment had to be postponed.

Recently, Anutin revealed to reporters that on Sunday (March 2), he took Newin to Thaksin’s Chan Song La residence to meet with the ex-PM and Paetongtarn.

The talks that day focused on two topics: entertainment complexes and online gambling. But there were no attempts to settle any disputes, and Anutin affirmed that this would not be their last meeting.

Meanwhile, sources told Nation TV that Thaksin had signalled, "This will be the last time. Let’s speak openly and avoid any tricks."