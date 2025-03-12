Spectre of Thaksin hangs over no-confidence debate

The no-confidence debate targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her government, scheduled for March 24, appears to be evolving into a political game to deceive the public.

Signs from Parliament suggest frantic political dealmaking is underway to engineer the outcome.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has used his authority to send a demand to the opposition leader: exclude Thaksin Shinawatra, de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, from the censure motion or it will not be included in the parliamentary agenda.

Wan Noor justified this move by citing parliamentary practice, claiming that no outside figure had ever been included in a no-confidence motion. Targeting an outsider could expose the Speaker to a defamation lawsuit, he added.