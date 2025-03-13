When the Prime Minister sang, "That man whom I secretly have a crush on"

After reports emerged that the opposition party would agree to withdraw former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s name from the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following calls from various parties deeming it inappropriate—since the former prime minister would not have the opportunity to respond to the allegations during the parliamentary debate—
After delivering a speech to the Young Entrepreneur Chamber (YEC) representatives from provincial chambers of commerce nationwide at Government House, Prime Minister Paetongtarn appeared to be in a good mood. While walking from the Santi Maitri Building back to the Thai Khu Fah Building, she was heard humming a line from " Mai Chai Phuchai" (I am not the man) by DoobaDoo: "That man whom I secretly have a crush on."
When asked by reporters if her good mood was due to the opposition agreeing to remove Thaksin Shinawatra’s name from the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Paetongtarn responded, “There were reports about using the term ‘that man,’ in the motion. It just so happened that this song contains those words, so my team and I were just playfully teasing each other. But I didn’t want to sing out loud because I was afraid I’d be off-key. That’s all—nothing more to it.”
As for the planned 30-hour debate, she said, “Go ahead. As I’ve said before, whatever follows the rules and principles is fine. And using the term ‘that man’ is fair—it doesn’t include a name.”
When asked about reports suggesting that the term ‘father’ would be used instead, she replied, “Whether it’s appropriate or not, I’ll leave that to the experts to answer.”
When asked whether she would allocate the requested 30 hours for the opposition’s debate, Paetongtarn said, “Yes. In fact, we have already planned for it. If there’s a debate, I’ll be there to listen. I’ll likely stay in Parliament to prepare and respond accordingly. There’s nothing surprising about it.”