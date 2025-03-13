When the Prime Minister sang, "That man whom I secretly have a crush on"

After reports emerged that the opposition party would agree to withdraw former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s name from the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following calls from various parties deeming it inappropriate—since the former prime minister would not have the opportunity to respond to the allegations during the parliamentary debate—

After delivering a speech to the Young Entrepreneur Chamber (YEC) representatives from provincial chambers of commerce nationwide at Government House, Prime Minister Paetongtarn appeared to be in a good mood. While walking from the Santi Maitri Building back to the Thai Khu Fah Building, she was heard humming a line from " Mai Chai Phuchai" (I am not the man) by DoobaDoo: "That man whom I secretly have a crush on."