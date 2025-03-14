Football chief Madam Pang is caught in a clash between rival factions

Newin, aware that Bang Yi's faction had powerful media backing, launched an online media campaign using a new generation of team members to create content through new media, challenging Bang Yi and his allies.

During this time, Newin began using football strategies to drive politics, forming alliances with teams in both Thai League 1 and regional leagues.

In 2016, Newin and Vichai announced their support for "Big Odd", former police chief, to run for president of FA Thailand.

Coincidentally, Bang Yi was banned by FIFA from engaging in football activities and had other legal issues, preventing him from running for the top post.

As a result, Somyot won the election with overwhelming support, receiving 62 out of 68 votes.

The first thing Big Odd did after assuming the presidency was to tear up the contract between the association and Siam Sport, which was a legacy of Bang Yi.

In 2020, another election for the association president took place. Bang Yi tried to find a way to run again but faced many obstacles, so he supported Phinyo Niroj, a former FA Thailand vice president, to run instead.

As expected, Big Odd won easily, with 51 votes against 17 and 1 invalid vote.

The second successive victory of Big Odd reflected Newin's influence in securing the majority of votes, even though the first four years of "Big Odd's" presidency were not well received by Thai football fans.

In mid-2023, Newin realised that Big Odd would not last long, so he supported Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam to run for the presidency of FA Thailand.

The reason Madam Pang was chosen was due to her strong connections, which led to full support from Pavin Bhirombhakdi, president of BG Pathum United, and Wilak Lohthong, president of Muangthong United.

As a result, in the election for president on February 8, 2024, Madam Pang won decisively, marking the beginning of a new era of unity in Thai football with two major factions: the Chidchob faction and the Lothong faction.

In the executive committee under Madam Pang, Newin's allies were fully represented.

In the legal dispute between Siam Sport and the association, the Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that FA Thailand must pay Siam Sport 360 million baht in damages with interest.

The lawsuit was filed during Big Odd's presidency but was settled during Madam Pang's first year as president.

In the case of Siam Sport, Madam Pang plans to bring the matter to the executive committee to file a lawsuit seeking to recover the 360 million baht plus interest, from the second defendant, Somyot Poompanmuang, and the previous executive committee.

In reality, more than half of the members of the previous executive committee still sit in the current committee under Madam Pang.

As the strategic mastermind behind both Big Odd and Madam Pang, Newin is unlikely to let the FA Thailand chief handle the situation alone.

What is certain is that "Bang Yi" is seizing the opportunity and immediately launching an attack against his old rival.

Therefore, it seems like Madam Pang is in the middle of a battlefield.

