This move, announced on March 14, 2025, is seen as a strong message that individuals enabling the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) human rights abuses will face consequences.

Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs, which violates international law and the country’s own Anti-Torture Act, has subjected innocent individuals to the threat of imprisonment, torture, and enforced disappearance at the hands of the CCP.

While both the Chinese and Thai governments maintain that their actions are "in accordance with international law," they have been accused of using false propaganda to cover up their crimes and ongoing genocide. Moreover, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s planned visit to the Uyghur region from March 18-21, restricted to state-approved journalists, is seen as an attempt to further distort the truth and justify their actions.