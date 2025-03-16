Campaign for Uyghurs applauds Rubio's visa restrictions on Thai officials

This move, announced on March 14, 2025, is seen as a strong message that individuals enabling the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) human rights abuses will face consequences.
Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs, which violates international law and the country’s own Anti-Torture Act, has subjected innocent individuals to the threat of imprisonment, torture, and enforced disappearance at the hands of the CCP.
While both the Chinese and Thai governments maintain that their actions are "in accordance with international law," they have been accused of using false propaganda to cover up their crimes and ongoing genocide. Moreover, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s planned visit to the Uyghur region from March 18-21, restricted to state-approved journalists, is seen as an attempt to further distort the truth and justify their actions.
Despite growing international pressure, Thailand went ahead with the deportation of 40 Uyghurs on February 27, 2025. In response, Secretary Rubio condemned the forced deportations, reaffirming the continuing genocide against Uyghurs, a stance echoed by three consecutive US administrations. The US government’s latest action to impose visa restrictions on Thai officials further reinforces its commitment to justice, following advocacy from Uyghur groups, including CFU.
“I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27. In light of China’s longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China,” said Rubio.
“We are deeply grateful to Secretary Rubio for his leadership and long-standing support of the Uyghur cause,” said Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of CFU. “By imposing visa restrictions on Thai officials responsible for the return of 40 Uyghurs, the United States is sending a clear warning: nations that violate human rights and disregard international law will face consequences. We commend Secretary Rubio and the US administration for standing resolutely against transnational repression and genocide.”
CFU urges the international community to follow the US example in holding the Thai government accountable for its role in the CCP’s Uyghur genocide and ensuring the safety of the remaining Uyghur refugees in Thailand.