Shadow moves: Blue nominees hit casinos, backs online betting

The Senate’s Extraordinary Committee on the Study of "Entertainment Complexes" has officially begun its work. The committee held its first meeting on April 23, during which members voted to appoint the chair and other key positions.
Out of the 23 members present, 17 voted for Veerapun Suvannamai, also known as “Dr Vee,” from the blue faction, to serve as the committee chair. Most members viewed him as credible and neutral, and he also received backing from “external committee members.” This support was largely due to Dr Vee’s previously stated opposition to casinos, which he made clear prior to this appointment.
His rival, Senator Sorachat Wish Suwanprom, received five votes and was appointed as the first deputy chair—essentially a consolation role.
Typically, a first meeting like this involves not just assigning roles, but also outlining the committee’s strategic framework and objectives. However, due to the diversity of the members, including senators from various factions and external experts. As a result, the committee's strategic direction has branched into multiple paths and perspectives.
The inaugural meeting became an open forum for members to express their views and establish their positions.
By the end of the session, a clear divide had emerged: the committee had split into two camps—those who supported and those who opposed the development of Entertainment Complexes that include casinos.
The opposing faction framed their resistance as a challenge to the government’s policy and the Pheu Thai Party, which they believe is subtly pushing for the legalisation and liberalisation of gambling through the concept of entertainment complexes. While they acknowledge that such complexes could attract investment and stimulate the economy, they firmly reject the inclusion of casinos, arguing that the potential social and economic harms outweigh the benefits.
This group proposed that the committee’s study should explicitly conclude that the development of entertainment complexes with casinos is not suitable for Thailand. They were particularly critical of the government’s idea to designate Khlong Toei Port as a landmark site for this initiative.
Meanwhile, the supporting faction did not present a clear stance during the meeting. Instead, they suggested that the committee consider reviewing the background, rationale, and draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act, proposed under Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government. Their aim was to foster mutual understanding among committee members and to better communicate the concept to those outside the government, subtly attempting to ease public resistance.
At the same time, it’s evident that several external members were appointed to the committee precisely because of their known opposition to casinos, including prominent figures like Kaewsan Atibhodhi, Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, Jermsak Pinthong, and Charan Pakdeethanakul. Despite this, the government remains committed to pushing forward the Entertainment Complex Act for legislative consideration.
Therefore, providing the government's representatives an opportunity to clarify and explain the rationale behind the project could serve as a way to ease public tensions and support the committee’s operations under the Senate. This approach may help mitigate opposition and reduce friction stemming from differing views.
Beyond the appointment of the committee chair, the first meeting also revealed some interesting developments. At least three external members received key roles:
Chaiwat Junthirapong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, was initially slated to become the committee chair. However, concerns over his close association with the Buri Ram political faction led to a change in plans. To avoid potential complications, he was reassigned as a committee advisor instead.
Saensak Siriphanich, former head of the strategic team for the Palang Pracharath Party in the South and now an academic at a higher education institution, was appointed as Deputy Secretary-General.
Kanyarat Kotphukhiew, a legal scholar from the Faculty of Law at Khon Kaen University, was also given the role of Deputy Secretary-General.
These appointments underscore the blend of political and academic voices shaping the direction of this ad-hoc Senate committee.
It is said that the Senate committee’s study goes beyond just exploring the establishment of entertainment complexes. A key mission also includes pushing forward related legislation, much of which originates from the Ministry of Interior, the primary administrative authority with full oversight power.
The strategic placement of the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration and two academics, who have long been active in various parliamentary committees, is seen as an effort by the "blue faction" to advance their own agenda. There’s a quiet expectation that their input will shape the final report in a way that could pave the way for future policy or political initiatives.
One especially sensitive topic is online gambling, which Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is currently addressing through legislative reform. While the goal is officially to crack down on illegal online gambling, critics believe this could also open the door to legalising some forms of it.
This raises the possibility that the Senate committee on entertainment complexes—initially positioned as a bulwark against casinos—may in fact be part of a broader strategy by the blue faction’s nominees. The aim? To shift underground online gambling into a regulated, legalised space.
The justification often cited is the economic benefit of formalising the informal sector, similar to the arguments made for entertainment complexes. However, this may ultimately serve the mutual interests of certain business tycoons and political factions lurking behind the scenes.
By Thepachon