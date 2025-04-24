Shadow moves: Blue nominees hit casinos, backs online betting

The Senate’s Extraordinary Committee on the Study of "Entertainment Complexes" has officially begun its work. The committee held its first meeting on April 23, during which members voted to appoint the chair and other key positions.

Out of the 23 members present, 17 voted for Veerapun Suvannamai, also known as “Dr Vee,” from the blue faction, to serve as the committee chair. Most members viewed him as credible and neutral, and he also received backing from “external committee members.” This support was largely due to Dr Vee’s previously stated opposition to casinos, which he made clear prior to this appointment.

His rival, Senator Sorachat Wish Suwanprom, received five votes and was appointed as the first deputy chair—essentially a consolation role.

Typically, a first meeting like this involves not just assigning roles, but also outlining the committee’s strategic framework and objectives. However, due to the diversity of the members, including senators from various factions and external experts. As a result, the committee's strategic direction has branched into multiple paths and perspectives.

The inaugural meeting became an open forum for members to express their views and establish their positions.

By the end of the session, a clear divide had emerged: the committee had split into two camps—those who supported and those who opposed the development of Entertainment Complexes that include casinos.