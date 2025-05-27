What happens when Yellow and Red Shirt leaders join forces?

Sondhi Limthongkul, former leader of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD, or Yellow Shirts), and Jatuporn Prompan, former chairman of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD, or Red Shirts), have come together on a shared path rooted in the ideals of nation, religion, and monarchy.
On Sunday evening, May 25, 2025, Sondhi hosted the second edition of the “Only One Truth” forum at Thammasat University’s Small Auditorium (Sriburapha). Special guests included Jatuporn Prompan, Praphan Khunmee, and Thanong Khanthong.
The highlight of this special “Sondhi Talk” was Jatuporn’s first appearance on a Yellow Shirt stage. Sondhi also announced the launch of a membership drive aiming to recruit one million “Guardians of the Land” within three years, dedicated to restoring justice for the Thai people.
The Guardians of the Land Foundation, chaired by Panthep Puapongphan, with Sondhi as advisor, is set to become the new flagship movement for the Yellow Shirts, now joined by Jatuporn and the prominent lawyer Nitithorn Lamleua — aka “Attorney Nok Kao.”
In truth, Sondhi and Jatuporn first met seven years ago at the Bangkok Remand Prison. They spoke then and pledged to find an opportunity to work together for the country’s benefit.
During the “Only One Truth” programme, Sondhi welcomed the former UDD chairman warmly, saying he had observed Jatuporn’s journey over the years and recognised a changed man—someone committed to working for the greater good, free from partisan politics.
“I told him, if I am to work for the nation, religion, and monarchy, would he be ready to work alongside me? He admitted he has suffered much from politics. Jatuporn confirmed he is willing to collaborate. Therefore, we must give him the chance to do good for our country.”
At precisely 4.25pm on May 25, 2025, Sondhi officially launched the nationwide campaign to recruit members for the Guardians of the Land Foundation to reclaim justice for the Thai people.
As Sonthi Limthongkul brought the PAD era to a close, Jatuporn likewise drew the curtain on the UDD chapter.
Jatuporn shared that he and “Attorney Nok Kao” have been hosting a programme for two years, explaining that without unity among the people, change in this country is impossible. Today, with Thaksin’s return to Thailand, an unspoken reconciliation has emerged between the opposing factions.
“Therefore, this is the perfect moment to begin restoring justice on this land. We must face the hard truth: the nation has deteriorated in every respect. The situation has moved beyond reform — it may require revolution and a complete purge,” Jatuporn declared.
He emphasised that they represent no political colour, nor do the people. Hence, they adopt the white shirt as their symbol. “This country belongs to all of us. We all must have the right to shape our future, not just let Thaksin decide alone.”
Looking back at the May 1992 events, Sondhi and Jatuporn stood on opposite sides of General Suchinda Kraprayoon’s regime. Sondhi wielded the Manager newspaper as an intellectual weapon against military dictatorship, while Jatuporn led Ramkhamhaeng University students in protest.
Following the 2006 coup, Sondhi and Jatuporn became fierce rivals, clashing for over a decade. Yet today, they have reunited as comrades, united by a shared vision.
“Attorney Nok Kao and I are ready to cooperate with Sondhi for the sake of the nation, to work together to transform Thailand,” Jatuporn affirmed.
All eyes will now be on this unprecedented alliance between former Yellow Shirt and Red Shirt leaders—whether their special joint campaign will ignite a movement aimed at dismantling the “Thaksin regime.”