Yingluck’s 10-billion rice pledge compensation likely delayed

Later in 2023, the Central Administrative Court ruled to annul the Ministry of Finance’s order, declaring it unlawful and relieving Yingluck from paying damages related to the rice pledging scheme. However, her relief was short-lived. On 22 May 2025, the Supreme Administrative Court overturned that ruling, reinstating the order but reducing the amount Yingluck must pay from 35 billion baht to about 10 billion baht, reflecting the actual damages estimated at 20 billion baht.

A key question now is whether Yingluck will still have to pay damages related to the scheme.

The answer depends on when the Ministry of Finance forms a new committee within 60 days, as mandated by the court’s ruling, to reassess liability and calculate the new damage amount.

This Supreme Administrative Court ruling came during the “Red” government era, led by the Pheu Thai Party with Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra—daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra and niece of Yingluck—while the Ministry of Finance is firmly controlled by key Pheu Thai figures: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, along with two deputy finance ministers, Paophum Rojanasakul and Julapun Amornvivat, both senior Pheu Thai members.

The next question is how long the Ministry of Finance will take to form a new committee to assess liability and carry out the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling. The court did not explicitly order Yingluck to pay damages; rather, it ruled that the previous demand of 35 billion baht was excessive since the actual damages were around 20 billion baht, meaning she should only pay about 10 billion baht.

Initially, on May 27, 2025, Finance Minister Pichai said he had instructed the legal team to thoroughly review the facts before proceeding. When asked whether a new committee would be established to recalculate the damages, he responded that they would first study the court’s decision in detail and assess the timeline before taking any action.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, upon hearing the news, said he had spoken with Yingluck but that the case must continue to be fought as it is a civil matter, not criminal. Regarding whether this ruling would affect Yingluck’s return to Thailand, Thaksin said, “We need to wait for things to calm down. There are people stirring up trouble, but the storm will pass. I don’t know who they are, but it will end soon.”

Given these attitudes, the process of demanding damages from Yingluck over the rice pledging scheme appears to be a long saga. The administrative court case has concluded, but it is now up to the Ministry of Finance—currently firmly controlled by the “Red” faction—to pursue the compensation. They may introduce new evidence, such as previous sales of old stock rice promoted by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, or other documentation on rice sales that could potentially reduce the damages owed.

Finally, if the Ministry of Finance issues a new order demanding compensation from Yingluck, she retains the right to file another administrative lawsuit seeking to annul that order, potentially causing the case to loop back to square one, as it did from 2017 to 2025.

Therefore, by the time this process truly starts, it might already be too late to resolve the issue quickly.