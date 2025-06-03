Border tensions rise as Thaksin court ruling looms June 13

Immediate convening of the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) with Thailand to resume demarcation and installation of border markers.

Inclusion of key disputed areas—Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kro Bei Temple, and the Mombei zone—on the JBC agenda, with a view to escalating the case to the ICJ.

Hun Sen has publicly endorsed Hun Manet’s move to pursue legal action at the international level, backing efforts to bring the disputes over Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kro Bei, and the Emerald Triangle to the ICJ.

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that both Thai and Cambodian troops have pulled back from the frontline at the Chong Bok border crossing in a de-escalation move ahead of talks under the JBC framework.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that both sides agreed to step back from potential flashpoints to allow diplomatic and legal mechanisms—particularly through the JBC—to address issues related to border demarcation and relevant treaties or memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

According to Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Army Commander-in-Chief, three key points were agreed upon during recent discussions with his Cambodian counterpart:

A mutual withdrawal of troops from the disputed zone

A commitment to resolve the matter through the JBC mechanism

A pledge to adhere strictly to prior agreements, treaties, and joint operating protocols to prevent future tensions.

“The existing agreements stipulate that disputed zones—such as the area where defensive trenches have been dug—are to be left untouched. There must be no changes to terrain, no deployment of troops, and no artillery aimed at the Thai side. We must uphold these mutual understandings before considering any further measures,” Winthai emphasized.

An important note is that Cambodia will host the upcoming JBC meeting, and therefore holds the authority to set the date, time, and venue. The meeting is expected to take place in mid-June, likely after the politically sensitive June 13 court date for Thaksin.

All eyes are now on the Thai-Cambodian border at Chong Bok, as tensions threaten to escalate in the run-up to the June 13 court hearing that could determine the fate of Thaksin. The verdict—whether in his favour or not—may have far-reaching implications, including along the border.

If the court’s ruling goes against Thaksin, unrest at the Chong Bok crossing could spill over to other border provinces such as Sa Kaeo and Si Sa Ket. Analysts warn this could be part of a deliberate effort to divert public attention from domestic political drama by shifting focus to a military standoff with Cambodia.

The situation bears striking resemblance to the final stages of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice-pledging case. At that time, national attention fixated on the Supreme Court, only for Yingluck to flee the country before the verdict was delivered.

The intertwining of the Shinawatra and Hun Sen families adds another layer of intrigue. Their relationship spans politics, business, and even personal ties—most notably through the marriage connection between the daughter of Yaowapa Wongsawat (Thaksin’s sister) and a son of one of Hun Sen’s close political allies.

During Hun Sen’s 71st birthday in 2023, he famously expressed two heartfelt wishes: for his “dear friend” Thaksin to return safely to Thailand, and to one day see his son, Hun Manet, and Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, rise to become prime ministers of their respective nations—a vision he believed would solidify Thai-Cambodian relations.

Now, however, that vision is clouded by legal peril. Thaksin faces a new challenge with the so-called “Ward 14 Case,” and the outcome remains uncertain. As tensions rise, the government—especially Paetongtarn, now Prime Minister and seen as a political protégé and daughter figure to Thaksin—will be under pressure to provide clear, reasoned leadership.

The current flare-up at the border may well be a byproduct of these entangled personal and political interests. Regardless of how the court rules, many observers believe Cambodia stands to gain—either diplomatically or strategically—while Thailand risks losing ground, both literally and figuratively, under the weight of overlapping family and political interests.

