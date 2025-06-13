Pheu Thai moves to seize the Ministry of Interior

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has delayed the Cabinet reshuffle for over six months, with the situation now reaching a tipping point.
This forced her to demonstrate leadership and take action to restore order, calling on political appointees and civil servants to resume work.
The primary reason for the delay in the Cabinet reshuffle was that the Prime Minister wanted to avoid a break-up with coalition partners.
This contrasts with former Prime Minister Thaksin, who sought to seize the Ministry of the Interior from Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.
The move by the 'Prime Minister’s Father' has been clear: to assert dominance and hold power over the "blue network" after Pheu Thai’s flagship policy faced resistance from the "network". This includes expanding the influence of the ‘blue senate’ into independent organisations.
Recently, rumours surfaced that the Prime Minister and Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, had sent signals to Anutin, requesting negotiations with Bhumjaithai to exchange the Ministry of the Interior for oversight under Pheu Thai.
Anutin would be offered the position of Deputy Prime Minister alongside the Ministry of Commerce, replacing Pichai Naripthapan, who had failed to prove his abilities and would eventually be removed from the position.
At the same time, names such as Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), are being considered for the Ministry of the Interior, while Jakkapong Sangmanee, the Prime Minister's advisor, may move into the DES ministerial role.
However, this deal is still in negotiation, pending approval from key figures in Bhumjaithai, particularly ‘Principal’ Newin Chidchob, who has yet to show any sign of conceding the Ministry of the Interior to Thaksin and Pheu Thai without a substantial counteroffer.
Newin’s condition is that, if the Ministry of the Interior is handed over, he will demand an A+ grade ministry, such as the Ministry of Transport, in return. This is a difficult issue for Thaksin, as it would require him to offer significant resources to his adversaries.
Pheu Thai's Bold Move to Oust Bhumjaithai from the Government
Meanwhile, there have been continuous reports that "Thaksin" and "Newin" have reached a breaking point, where they may part ways, leading to the possibility of Bhumjaithai being pushed out of the government coalition.
A stability assessment of the government suggests that if the ruling faction loses Bhumjaithai’s 69 seats, it will be left in a precarious position in the House. As a result, this plan requires gaining support from defecting MPs, including both "blue" and "orange" factions, to strengthen the government's position.
If "Thaksin" decides to move forward with a break, he may have to accept the risks involved, as the "blue network" has both internal and external strength, which could pose a danger to the "Shinawatra family."
Bhumjaithai's Current Ministerial Quotas to Stay the Same
For other ministerial positions held by Bhumjaithai, if the trade-off of the Ministry of Interior for the Ministry of Commerce takes place, the remaining quotas for Bhumjaithai will stay the same. This is because Bhumjaithai has affirmed that its ministers’ KPIs are satisfactory and there is no need for reshuffling.
Yingluck's Macau Trip Sparks Speculation Among Pheu Thai MPs
Meanwhile, there has been movement surrounding "former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra," who flew directly from Dubai to Macau, prompting "party leaders and MPs" from Pheu Thai to check their flight schedules to meet with the former premier.
It is speculated that several MPs are hoping to secure a ministerial position, with the hope that Yingluck, the holder of the secret code "V3," will negotiate with "V1" to create a path for her allies to join the Cabinet under Prime Minister Paetongtarn.
As the end of the week approaches, all eyes will be on whether Yingluck indeed flies to Macau and which "party leaders and MPs" from Pheu Thai will get a chance to meet her. Everyone is eager for their "ticket" to a ministerial post in this Cabinet reshuffle.
Speculation over UTN Party’s Ministerial Quotas: A "Half-and-Half" Approach
For the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), the party members continue to hold their current ministerial positions, with Pirapan Salirathavibhaga serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, and Akanat Promphan as the Minister of Industry.
However, after the operation led by 21 MPs, headed by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Deputy Leader of the Party, there has been a movement to submit a proposal to the Prime Minister to reshuffle the UTN's ministers.
When checking the numbers, it was found that Suchart ’s faction had 18 MPs, while the group led by Pirapan and Akanat had 17 MPs. Therefore, it is speculated that the ministerial quotas might be split equally to resolve internal conflict.
The group of Pirapan and Akanat might need to agree on who will take the lead in the ministry, with one seat potentially going to Suchart’s faction. Recently, the name Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has been suggested for the Ministry of Energy, while Suchart may hope to take over the Ministry of Industry.
"Klatham" for Agriculture Minister
On the side of the "Klatham" party, there is anticipation for a reshuffle in which Thamanat Prompow, the party’s strategic leader, is pushing for Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn to replace Narumon Pinyosinwat as the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
However, there were reports earlier suggesting that Narumon might shift to the Deputy Minister of Finance position, a role better suited to her expertise, but she was met with resistance from Pheu Thai. Consequently, Thamanat has been looking for an alternative position for the party leader.
The Political Power Play Behind the Reshuffle
These developments are part of the ongoing efforts for the latest Cabinet reshuffle, which ultimately rests in the hands of Pheu Thai, the leading coalition party.
While Paetongtarn holds the legal authority to make the final decisions, the political manoeuvring to maintain government stability is in the hands of former Prime Minister Thaksin, the true power behind the scenes. Thaksin must navigate political battles from all sides, especially in opening negotiations with the true power holders within the coalition parties, to reach an agreement. The survival of the "daughter's government" hinges on the outcome of these political games.