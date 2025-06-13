Pheu Thai moves to seize the Ministry of Interior

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has delayed the Cabinet reshuffle for over six months, with the situation now reaching a tipping point.

This forced her to demonstrate leadership and take action to restore order, calling on political appointees and civil servants to resume work.

The primary reason for the delay in the Cabinet reshuffle was that the Prime Minister wanted to avoid a break-up with coalition partners.

This contrasts with former Prime Minister Thaksin, who sought to seize the Ministry of the Interior from Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.

The move by the 'Prime Minister’s Father' has been clear: to assert dominance and hold power over the "blue network" after Pheu Thai’s flagship policy faced resistance from the "network". This includes expanding the influence of the ‘blue senate’ into independent organisations.

Recently, rumours surfaced that the Prime Minister and Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, had sent signals to Anutin, requesting negotiations with Bhumjaithai to exchange the Ministry of the Interior for oversight under Pheu Thai.

Anutin would be offered the position of Deputy Prime Minister alongside the Ministry of Commerce, replacing Pichai Naripthapan, who had failed to prove his abilities and would eventually be removed from the position.

At the same time, names such as Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), are being considered for the Ministry of the Interior, while Jakkapong Sangmanee, the Prime Minister's advisor, may move into the DES ministerial role.