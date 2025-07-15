Supreme Court hears fourth session on Thaksin's hospitalisation during sentence

The court inquired into the procedures regarding Thaksin’s admission to prison, his medical examination by prison nurses, his transfer to the Police General Hospital, his urgent surgery, and the extension of his hospital stay for 30 and 60 days.

The witnesses confirmed that orders were signed based on medical advice, in line with ministerial regulations and the Corrections Act, including the suspension of Thaksin’s sentence.

In the afternoon, two senior officials from the Corrections Department Hospital, Dr Phongphak Areeyapinun and Dr Watchai Mingbunjerdsuk, testified.

In August 2023, Thaksin was imprisoned upon his return to Thailand after years of exile. During his incarceration, Thaksin was transferred to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital for urgent medical treatment on the first night of his imprisonment due to health issues requiring immediate attention.

Thaksin never returned to prison after being transferred to the hospital. This has sparked significant criticism within Thai society regarding the fact that he did not serve his sentence as per the court’s ruling. The decision to allow him to receive treatment outside the prison has been questioned in terms of transparency and fairness in the legal process. Many view his failure to return to prison after treatment as an exploitation of legal loopholes to avoid serving his sentence. There has also been suspicion regarding the discretionary power used by officials involved in this decision.