Supreme Court hears fourth session on Thaksin's hospitalisation during sentence

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday (July 15) heard the fourth session regarding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's hospitalisation on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital during his sentence.
Previously, the court had heard testimonies from several witnesses, including the director of the Bangkok Remand Prison, medical staff at the Corrections Department Hospital, and correctional officers.
Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, who represents the former Prime Minister, revealed that six witnesses would be called to testify during today’s session. These witnesses include the Director-General of the Department of Corrections, a former prison commander, and senior officials from the Corrections Department Hospital, all of whom were involved in Thaksin’s transfer to the hospital for treatment.
The lawyer speculated that the Director-General would likely be questioned about the relevant laws, regulations, and procedures related to the prison system and the use of discretion in granting Thaksin permission to seek medical treatment outside the prison.
The court continues to allow the public and media to attend the hearings, but with the condition that no recording devices are permitted in the courtroom. Participants are allowed to listen only. Notably, Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Phakdi Party, and Dr Tul Sittisomwong, a leader of the multi-coloured shirts, have consistently attended the hearings.
Tuesday's hearing saw four of the six witnesses testify in the morning, including:
The court inquired into the procedures regarding Thaksin’s admission to prison, his medical examination by prison nurses, his transfer to the Police General Hospital, his urgent surgery, and the extension of his hospital stay for 30 and 60 days.
The witnesses confirmed that orders were signed based on medical advice, in line with ministerial regulations and the Corrections Act, including the suspension of Thaksin’s sentence.
In the afternoon, two senior officials from the Corrections Department Hospital, Dr Phongphak Areeyapinun and Dr Watchai Mingbunjerdsuk, testified.
In August 2023, Thaksin was imprisoned upon his return to Thailand after years of exile. During his incarceration, Thaksin was transferred to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital for urgent medical treatment on the first night of his imprisonment due to health issues requiring immediate attention.
Thaksin never returned to prison after being transferred to the hospital. This has sparked significant criticism within Thai society regarding the fact that he did not serve his sentence as per the court’s ruling. The decision to allow him to receive treatment outside the prison has been questioned in terms of transparency and fairness in the legal process. Many view his failure to return to prison after treatment as an exploitation of legal loopholes to avoid serving his sentence. There has also been suspicion regarding the discretionary power used by officials involved in this decision.