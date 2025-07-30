Cambodia’s military capability only a third of Thailand’s

Cambodia maintains approximately 75,000 active-duty soldiers and around 200 tanks. In contrast, Thailand has 130,000 professional troops and over 100,000 conscripts, along with 400 tanks, a modern air force equipped with advanced fighter jets, and a navy with clear and overwhelming superiority.

Given this disparity, Cambodia’s leadership has continued to order unrelenting military operations, despite heavy losses and no prospect of long-term strategic gains. Realistically, Cambodia has no chance of permanently occupying Thai territory or seizing historical landmarks.

This suggests that the Cambodian leadership is seeking a different kind of victory.

It is widely assumed that Cambodian leaders aim to project an image of military struggle and national suffering as propaganda, portraying themselves as victims of aggression by a more powerful country.

This narrative evokes comparisons to past instances where overwhelming air power—whether from Myanmar, Russia, or Israel—was used against weaker targets, creating confusion in public perception about who holds the moral high ground.