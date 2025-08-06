Is August the turning point for the fate of \'Shinawatra father and daughter\'?

The Third Scenario: The dissolution of Parliament. Under this scenario, the government would continue in a caretaker capacity for at least 60 days, as stipulated by law. This was previously discussed when the government consulted with relevant agencies regarding the powers of a caretaker Prime Minister to dissolve the Parliament, reaffirming that dissolution remains a viable option.

Beyond these scenarios, attention must be paid to the "big boss" behind the scenes, who seems unlikely to relinquish power easily. Should the ruling be negative, it will be crucial to see which "hidden card" is played next.

Meanwhile, the strategic planning by Pheu Thai’s key advisors, especially Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister, is worth noting. Dr Prommin recently refuted rumours that the Prime Minister might resign before the court's ruling, stating that these claims were "not true."

This reinforces the notion that the option for the Prime Minister to "resign preemptively," similar to the case of "Pichit Chuenban," the former Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, is not necessarily the final solution.

In Pichit's case, the Constitutional Court dismissed the petition because "there was no minister named Pichit anymore." However, in the case of the Prime Minister, it may not be the final answer.

It’s important to note that the case of "Prime Minister Paetongtarn" differs from Pichit's, as there is still an ongoing investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) related to the audio recording involving "Uncle Hun Sen," which is still under review.

Even if the Prime Minister were to resign preemptively, this would not mean escaping the "Uncle Hun Sen audio" case, as the NACC’s investigation is ongoing and has not been halted.

Moreover, with the government losing confidence due to the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border issues, which show no signs of resolution, the situation may only worsen for the government. Having only Phumtham Wechayachai as the acting Prime Minister would create a power vacuum and further destabilise the government.

Another key development to watch is the criminal case under Section 112 of the Penal Code (Lese majeste law), where Thaksin Shinawatra is the defendant. The case stems from an interview he gave to foreign media in South Korea in 2015, allegedly defaming the monarchy. The court is set to issue a ruling on August 22.

Additionally, Thaksin is also facing legal battles related to his sentence for a health-related transfer from prison to the Police General Hospital’s 14th floor. The Supreme Court will conduct the final witness hearings on July 30, with a verdict expected between mid and late August.

With external pressures mounting and internal conflicts closing in, including the "Shinawatra father-and-daughter" duo, all eyes are on August as the critical juncture that will determine the government's future.