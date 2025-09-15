Lawyer insists Thaksin being held under normal conditions with no privileges

Winyat Chartmontree, lawyer for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, spoke after visiting him with family members at Klong Prem Central Prison on Ngamwongwan Road on Monday (September 15). He noted that it was the first day visits were permitted after Thaksin’s seven days in custody, and there had been no developments so far.
Winyat stressed that Thaksin was being detained under normal conditions, with no special privileges. The former prime minister has been placed in the elderly prisoners’ ward. He suffers from chronic health issues, including high blood pressure and occasional stress typical of his age. He is, however, making efforts to manage his health.
Regarding a possible request for detention outside prison, Winyat said the time had not yet come, as such petitions must follow Department of Corrections criteria. Once the conditions are met, authorities will review the case.
He added that the prison chief bears primary responsibility for the safety of all inmates, and Thaksin, as a former prime minister, is being protected under standard security measures. There is no special accommodation for him, and family visits follow the same rules as for others.
Asked about their conversation, Winyat said they exchanged greetings and discussed work. He also told Thaksin that Red Shirt supporters had been offering encouragement daily, to which Thaksin responded with thanks and asked, “Every day?”
On rumours linking Thaksin to Cambodia, Winyat dismissed them as false and confirmed that legal action would be taken. Issues relating to Thaksin’s assets, he added, are family matters on which he would not comment.
Winyat further stated that he intends to visit Thaksin daily when possible. The family has not sought any special treatment, and Thaksin himself has made no demands beyond the rights granted to other inmates.
“People can say what they like, but they should be accountable for their words,” Winyat said, stressing that the priority is Thaksin’s health and safety.
He added that despite his detention, Thaksin remains deeply concerned about national affairs. However, Winyat noted that he did not know what Thaksin discussed privately with his family.