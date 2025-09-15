Lawyer insists Thaksin being held under normal conditions with no privileges

Regarding a possible request for detention outside prison, Winyat said the time had not yet come, as such petitions must follow Department of Corrections criteria. Once the conditions are met, authorities will review the case.

He added that the prison chief bears primary responsibility for the safety of all inmates, and Thaksin, as a former prime minister, is being protected under standard security measures. There is no special accommodation for him, and family visits follow the same rules as for others.

Asked about their conversation, Winyat said they exchanged greetings and discussed work. He also told Thaksin that Red Shirt supporters had been offering encouragement daily, to which Thaksin responded with thanks and asked, “Every day?”

On rumours linking Thaksin to Cambodia, Winyat dismissed them as false and confirmed that legal action would be taken. Issues relating to Thaksin’s assets, he added, are family matters on which he would not comment.