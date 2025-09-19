King endorses Anutin’s cabinet appointments

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a royal command endorsing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s cabinet line-up

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously granted a royal command proclaiming that, following the appointment of Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister under the announcement dated September 7, 2025,

The Prime Minister has now selected individuals deemed suitable to serve as ministers to administer the affairs of the state. By virtue of the power under Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously appointed the following ministers:

Phipat Ratchakitprakarn as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport

Sophon Sarum as Deputy Prime Minister

Bowornsak Uwanno as Deputy Prime Minister

Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Capt Thamanat Prompow as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Suchart Chomklin as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Paradorn Prisnananthakul as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office

Supamas Isarabhakdi as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office

Napinthorn Srisanpang as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office

Santi Piyatat as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office

Gen Nattapon Nakpanich as Minister of Defence

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen as Deputy Minister of Defence

Woraphak Thanyawong as Deputy Minister of Finance

Sihasak Phuangketkeow as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn as Minister of Tourism and Sports

Akara Prompow as Minister of Social Development and Human Security

 

 

Surasak Phancharoenworakul as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Amin Mayuso as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Nares Thamrongthippayakun as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Mallika Jiraphanwanich as Deputy Minister of Transport

Chaichanok Chidchob as Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Auttapol Rerkpiboon as Minister of Energy

Suphajee Suthumpun as Minister of Commerce

Anutin Charnvirakul as Minister of Interior (concurrently)

Songsak Thongsri as Deputy Minister of the Interior

Sakda Wichiensilp as Deputy Minister of the Interior

Sasithorn Kittithornkul as Deputy Minister of the Interior

Pol Maj Gen Rutthapol Naowarat as Minister of Justice

Treenuch Thienthong as Minister of Labour

Sabeeda Thaised as Minister of Culture

Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Education

Pattana Pompattana as Minister of Public Health

Worachot Sukonkhajorn as Deputy Minister of Public Health

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana as Minister of Industry

PO1 Yossing Liamlert as Deputy Minister of Industry

A Government House source said that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to lead his newly appointed cabinet to take the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King on Wednesday (September 24), following the royal command endorsing the new Council of Ministers to administer state affairs.

The cabinet’s first meeting will be held after the oath-taking ceremony. Initial reports indicate that the government will convene its first special cabinet meeting on Thursday (September 25)  to consider appointments to key positions and to prepare the draft policy statement for delivery to Parliament.

