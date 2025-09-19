King endorses Anutin’s cabinet appointments

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously granted a royal command proclaiming that, following the appointment of Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister under the announcement dated September 7, 2025,

The Prime Minister has now selected individuals deemed suitable to serve as ministers to administer the affairs of the state. By virtue of the power under Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously appointed the following ministers: