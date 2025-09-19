King endorses Anutin’s cabinet appointments

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously granted a royal command proclaiming that, following the appointment of Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister under the announcement dated September 7, 2025,
The Prime Minister has now selected individuals deemed suitable to serve as ministers to administer the affairs of the state. By virtue of the power under Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously appointed the following ministers:
Phipat Ratchakitprakarn as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport
Sophon Sarum as Deputy Prime Minister
Bowornsak Uwanno as Deputy Prime Minister
Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
Capt Thamanat Prompow as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Suchart Chomklin as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
Paradorn Prisnananthakul as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
Supamas Isarabhakdi as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
Napinthorn Srisanpang as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
Santi Piyatat as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
Gen Nattapon Nakpanich as Minister of Defence
Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen as Deputy Minister of Defence
Woraphak Thanyawong as Deputy Minister of Finance
Sihasak Phuangketkeow as Minister of Foreign Affairs
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn as Minister of Tourism and Sports
Akara Prompow as Minister of Social Development and Human Security
Surasak Phancharoenworakul as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
Amin Mayuso as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Nares Thamrongthippayakun as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Mallika Jiraphanwanich as Deputy Minister of Transport
Chaichanok Chidchob as Minister of Digital Economy and Society
Auttapol Rerkpiboon as Minister of Energy
Suphajee Suthumpun as Minister of Commerce
Anutin Charnvirakul as Minister of Interior (concurrently)
Songsak Thongsri as Deputy Minister of the Interior
Sakda Wichiensilp as Deputy Minister of the Interior
Sasithorn Kittithornkul as Deputy Minister of the Interior
Pol Maj Gen Rutthapol Naowarat as Minister of Justice
Treenuch Thienthong as Minister of Labour
Sabeeda Thaised as Minister of Culture
Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Education
Pattana Pompattana as Minister of Public Health
Worachot Sukonkhajorn as Deputy Minister of Public Health
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana as Minister of Industry
PO1 Yossing Liamlert as Deputy Minister of Industry
A Government House source said that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to lead his newly appointed cabinet to take the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King on Wednesday (September 24), following the royal command endorsing the new Council of Ministers to administer state affairs.
The cabinet’s first meeting will be held after the oath-taking ceremony. Initial reports indicate that the government will convene its first special cabinet meeting on Thursday (September 25) to consider appointments to key positions and to prepare the draft policy statement for delivery to Parliament.