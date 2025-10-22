Pheu Thai unites with former rivals in Bangkok race to challenge People’s Party

The Pheu Thai Party is accelerating the launch of its potential MP candidates nationwide to keep its political momentum alive and stay in the media spotlight after losing its grip on government power.

Paetongtarn’s campaign to “Reboot Pheu Thai”

Recently stepping down as party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled the “Reboot Pheu Thai” campaign aimed at rebuilding voter confidence and strengthening the party’s base ahead of next year’s general election. Together with Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the party’s election director, she was focusing on strategic constituencies across the North and Northeast, regions long considered Pheu Thai strongholds, to hold off strong poaching efforts from rival parties.

Bangkok becomes key battleground

Bangkok remains another major focus for Pheu Thai, which is determined to reclaim seats lost to the “orange wave” of the former Move Forward Party in the 2023 general election. Move Forward swept 32 out of 33 Bangkok constituencies, leaving Pheu Thai with only one MP, Theerarat Samrejvanich, who won in Lat Krabang district.