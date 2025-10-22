Pheu Thai unites with former rivals in Bangkok race to challenge People’s Party

The Pheu Thai Party is accelerating the launch of its potential MP candidates nationwide to keep its political momentum alive and stay in the media spotlight after losing its grip on government power.
Recently stepping down as party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled the “Reboot Pheu Thai” campaign aimed at rebuilding voter confidence and strengthening the party’s base ahead of next year’s general election. Together with Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the party’s election director, she was focusing on strategic constituencies across the North and Northeast, regions long considered Pheu Thai strongholds, to hold off strong poaching efforts from rival parties.
Bangkok remains another major focus for Pheu Thai, which is determined to reclaim seats lost to the “orange wave” of the former Move Forward Party in the 2023 general election. Move Forward swept 32 out of 33 Bangkok constituencies, leaving Pheu Thai with only one MP, Theerarat Samrejvanich, who won in Lat Krabang district.
This time, Pheu Thai has redrawn its strategy to target Bangkok’s outer-ring constituencies, where many former MPs have remained loyal. The party hopes that strategic campaigning and local engagement will help it regain lost ground.
On October 17, Pheu Thai introduced seven new Bangkok candidates: Noppawit Thaitae, Man Charoenwan, Khajornsak Praditstan, Thakorn Laohapongchana, Kaweewong Yuwijit, Saowanee Kongwutpanya and Sayan Chanmuanphueak. Although their constituencies were not yet announced, many have begun field visits and public activities.
All eyes are now on Phonpoom Vipattipumiprates, who oversees Bangkok Zone 2, covering nine districts including Wang Thonglang, Bang Khen, Bueng Kum, Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Khlong Sam Wa and Lat Phrao. He has reportedly reached an agreement with Man Charoenwan, a former Bangkok MP candidate, to join Pheu Thai.
This alliance has increased Pheu Thai’s chances of reclaiming the Khan Na Yao–Bueng Kum seat, as votes from both politicians’ support bases are expected to merge.
In the 2019 election, Phonpoom (Pheu Thai) won with 31,445 votes, while Man (Action Coalition for Thailand Party) placed fourth with 5,518 votes.
In 2023, Witthawat Tichawanich from the then Move Forward Party (now the People’s Party) won with 35,904 votes, while Phonpoom came second with 28,121, and Man (Thai Sang Thai Party) again placed fourth with 6,613 votes.
If combined, Phonpoom’s base of around 28,000–30,000 votes and Man’s 5,000–6,500 could help Pheu Thai reach the 30,000–35,000 mark, enough to challenge the “orange wave.”
Meanwhile, Man is expected to run in Lat Phrao and Bueng Kum (excluding Khlong Kum), replacing Sakaojai Poonsawatd, who in the 2023 election received 22,312 votes, losing to Lt Thanadet Pengsuk from the former Move Forward Party with 43,186 votes.
Despite their history as rivals, Phonpoom and Man have long maintained good personal relations, which may now serve as a model for Pheu Thai’s broader strategy, uniting former competitors to consolidate support in key Bangkok districts.
Political observers say this “Phonpoom–Man model” could become a prototype for Pheu Thai’s effort to reclaim seats from the orange camp, particularly in urban battlegrounds where the party still retains strong grassroots networks.