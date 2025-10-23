Julapun tipped as frontrunner for Pheu Thai leadership

Internal crisis forces leadership overhaul

The decision to “reboot” Pheu Thai stems from multi-directional pressure:

The Shinawatra brand is losing its magic; what was once a source of strength has become a liability. Back-to-back by-election defeats in Si Sa Ket and Kanchanaburi signal cracks in voter loyalty. MP uncertainty and defections point to fading unity. Fractured financial backers, some key financiers now support individuals instead of the party.

These combined forces made leadership change not an option, but a necessity, the only viable path to survival.

Julapun emerges as frontrunner

A bridge between generations

With Paetongtarn’s departure, attention turns to Julapun Amornvivat, widely viewed as the favourite to take the helm with a 95% likelihood. As the son of former party leader Sompong Amornvivat, Julapun is seen as a moderate figure capable of bridging factions, balancing the old guard’s influence with the energy of younger progressives.

Known for his measured, conciliatory style, Julapun commands respect across party lines and could steer Pheu Thai through a turbulent transition while maintaining unity and credibility.

Contenders for secretary-general

Three names are being discussed for the key role of party secretary-general:

Suriya Juangroongruangkit – a heavyweight financier with strong political networks. Manaporn Charoensri – a skilled MP coordinator known for connecting party factions. Prasert Chanthararuangthong – the former secretary-general, potentially reinstated to ensure stability, though his return could risk reinforcing the “Shinawatra-era” perception.

This leadership reshuffle is not merely a personnel change; it will signal whether Pheu Thai can truly evolve beyond its dynastic roots.

Turning point or tactical pause?

Paetongtarn’s resignation marks the most pivotal juncture for Pheu Thai in a decade. The upcoming general assembly on October 31 will be more than a leadership vote; it will serve as a spiritual referendum on whether the party can become a modern, mass-based political institution or remain trapped within the Shinawatra orbit.

The key question is whether Pheu Thai is reinventing itself to move forward, or merely reshuffling faces to buy time.

By stepping aside, Paetongtarn has opened the door to a new generation. The challenge now falls on Julapun to unify old and new forces. If he succeeds, Pheu Thai may yet revive its lost credibility; if not, it risks becoming a shadow of its former Shinawatra legacy.

