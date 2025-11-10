‘Six small parties’ gear up for next polls, eye role as coalition backups

Signs of tension within Thailand’s political arena are fuelling speculation that the House of Representatives could be dissolved earlier than the timeline agreed upon.

The growing sense of uncertainty has pushed all political parties into campaign readiness mode, with potential candidates rushing to visit local constituencies and build name recognition ahead of a possible snap election.

Among the smaller political parties now mobilising are Chart Pattana, Thai Rumphalang, Fair Party, Seri Ruam Thai, New Democracy, and Thai Progress Party. All are beginning to position themselves as the electoral drums start to sound.

However, three of these six small parties have seen their current MPs break away from their original affiliations.

In the Seri Ruam Thai Party, Mangkorn Yontarakul took over an MP seat after party leader Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves resigned, but has since declared himself an opposition defector.

The Fair Party’s sole MP, Kannavee Suebsaeng, has aligned himself with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, publicly backing his leadership.

Chaiyampawan Munphianchit, formerly of the People’s Party, has sought refuge under the Thai Progress Party banner after his expulsion, and now reportedly works in coordination with the Klatham Party.

Despite the defections, all three party leaders have vowed to press on with their electoral missions.