Sinsamut reflects on fatherhood ahead of ONE Fight Night 23 

“Aquaman” can take a big step toward another world title shot if he gets past Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov this Saturday at ONE Fight Night 22. The dangerous strikers will throw down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This fight camp has been different for Sinsamut, who recently became a father to a baby daughter, Sunday Klinmee.

While Menshikov will prove a mighty challenge for the Team Mehdi Zatout representative on May 4, the extra responsibility at home has tested him.