Sinsamut reflects on fatherhood ahead of ONE Fight Night 23 

“Aquaman” can take a big step toward another world title shot if he gets past Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov this Saturday at ONE Fight Night 22. The dangerous strikers will throw down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
This fight camp has been different for Sinsamut, who recently became a father to a baby daughter, Sunday Klinmee.
While Menshikov will prove a mighty challenge for the Team Mehdi Zatout representative on May 4, the extra responsibility at home has tested him.
“I just had the opportunity to become a father for the first time. I feel happy that my child is healthy. I’m thankful for her to be born into this world,” he said.
“After having a child, it feels like time has passed quickly. Especially when raising children, I felt like it passed in the blink of an eye. I try not to change my way of life too much, but I can’t. Because I must train at the same time, it makes me hardly have time to rest. Life has changed quite a lot since I’ve become a parent.”
With two straight victories to his name since an unsuccessful world title challenge against long-time divisional kingpin Regian Eersel last year, Sinsamut is within striking distance of another opportunity.
But he’ll have to get past Menshikov first. The 26-year-old has rebounded from his defeat to Eersel with two crushing first-round knockout wins.
ONE Fight Night 22 will be a huge night for Sinsamut, but being a father has hardened his resolve to achieve greatness and provide for his new family.
“Everything I do these days is entirely for the family. Of course, I want it to come out as perfect as possible. But in the end, life is uncertain. There will be ups and downs,” he said.
“I can’t say what the future will be like. But no matter what, I will do my best to provide the best for my family.”