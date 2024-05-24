Muay Thai gets thumbs up for Paris Olympics showcase

Muay Thai has been granted the opportunity to shine as a demonstration sport at the 2024 Olympic Games, the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) confirmed on Thursday.
IFMA president Sakchai Tapsuwan announced this significant milestone at a press conference at the Arnoma Grand Hotel in Bangkok.
Muay Thai enthusiasts will witness their beloved sport showcased at the Olympic Park in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, marking a pivotal step towards potential future inclusion in the Summer Olympics.
During the Games, Muay Thai will feature in the side programme, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the sport. A dedicated Muay Thai workshop will be hosted at the Boxing House in the Olympic Park for five days, with August 5 and 6 serving as the focal points. The specially constructed Muay Thai stadium at Club France will showcase two full days of action-packed bouts, boasting 10 hours of matches daily, featuring athletes from 24 countries, including Thailand.
IFMA has orchestrated a virtual demonstration featuring Muay Thai boxers to highlight the sport's essence and intricacies. Alongside the bouts, performances of traditional Muay Thai bagpipe drums and Wai Khru rituals will immerse attendees in the rich cultural heritage of the sport.
This initiative aims to familiarise officials from diverse nations with the origins and significance of Muay Thai, originating from Thailand.
Adding to the excitement, renowned Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek will grace the event and participate in the Wai Khru ceremony.