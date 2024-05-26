Mano Polking to coach Hanoi Police

However, due to family commitments, the Brazilian-German dual national coach won't be leading the team in their match against The Cong Viettel on May 26. Polking will officially introduce himself to fans during the team's away game against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on May 30.

This is the second time in Polking's career that he has worked in the V.League 1. In the 2021 season, he led HCM City, but the team struggled at the bottom of the table. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the league's cancellation, at which point Polking liquidated his contract with HCM City to become the coach of the Thai national team.

Hanoi Police are hopeful that Polking's extensive experience working in Southeast Asia, including winning two AFF Cup championships with the Thai national team in 2020 and 2022, will be a boost for the Hanoian club in domestic and international competitions.

In Hanoi, Polking will be assisted by Luis Filipe Pena Viegas, who has worked with him at Bangkok United, HCM City and the Thai national team.

Polking will also reunite with assistant Paulo Alexandre, who was part of his coaching staff at HCM City in 2021.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network