Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau claims Singapore record with 1,000km Thailand to S’pore run

Her running shoes melted in the 35 deg C heat and a hip injury threatened to derail her quest, but she pushed on with her solo run.

And there was a wide grin on her face as the 52-year-old ultramarathoner crossed the finish line at The Westin Singapore on June 5 to the cheers of over 100 supporters.

Her feat through three countries on foot earned her the Singapore record for the “Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon”. The Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot” is pending certification.

She also raised over $50,000 for global charity GRLS, which works to elevate women and girls through sport and exercise, as well as help them develop leadership skills.

The Singapore permanent resident, who previously said she wanted to “do some good through my running”, told The Straits Times: “I was a bit worried after day one when I hurt my hip. But there were too many people invested and too many people that I didn’t want to let down, so that (quitting) wasn’t an option.”