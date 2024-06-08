Dismal result leads to Seoul search

"Thailand is a strong opponent playing with its own characteristics," Ivankovic said through an interpreter at the post-match news conference.

"We did our preparation, and all of our players did their best on the field. They just need to learn how to perform well under huge pressure like today.

"The game is not over yet. In the next match against South Korea, we will give our all, using our last bit of strength to fight our way into the next stage," said the 70-year-old Croatian, who led Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan to a domestic title in 2010.

The final Asian Zone qualifying round will feature 18 teams, the top two from each of the nine groups in the second stage, vying for eight direct berths at the extended, 48-team World Cup finals being jointly held by Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.

Widening gap

Even if China manages to squeeze into the 18-strong final phase by snatching a result in Seoul, its overall lack of competitiveness against continental heavyweights, due to years of stagnant talent development and declining quality in the domestic game, will prove that even an expanded World Cup is out of its reach.

The team's chaotic defense, disconnected midfield and toothless attack against Thailand, a team it had beaten in an away qualifier in November, have underlined the drop in talent and quality of Chinese soccer, which has been plagued by corruption scandals in recent years.

Forget about the short-lived, cash-propelled continental club titles a decade ago, and maybe forget about the slim hopes of World Cup qualifying, it's time to wake up to the harsh, yet undeniable, reality that Chinese men's soccer simply doesn't have what it takes to be even competitive in Asia.

"We are just falling further behind the best in Asia and the gap seems to be getting wider," said Sun Jihai, a former Manchester City player and a formidable member of China's only World Cup squad in 2002, during live TV commentary on Thursday.

"Maybe we've been obsessed with results at the elite level for too long. It's time to get down to what really matters: Working on youth training and league development with long-term plans and consistent effort," said Sun, who, in recent years, has launched a youth training program in his native Liaoning province, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and Yunnan province.

It wasn't all doom and gloom though. Offering succor to Chinese fans were the performances of some of its reserve players during Thursday's draw.

Adding a silver lining to what will otherwise be remembered as a totally disappointing night, Behram Abduweli, a young forward hailing from the Uygur ethnic group in Xinjiang, whipped the crowd into a brief frenzy by scoring an equalizer with 11 minutes left on the clock. The goal nullified the early first-half goal from Thailand's Supachai Chaided.

Scoring the goal that keeps Team China's hopes alive — on his international debut — has propelled the 21-year-old forward into the trending topics on Chinese social media. Yet, Behram wasn't quite as pleased with his performance.

"I feel like I didn't do well in many aspects. I was kind of nervous at the beginning, and I wish I could've scored more goals for the team," said a dejected Behram after the match.

With the team's leading scorer Wu Lei, and starting defensive midfielder Li Yuanyi, set to return from card suspensions in the next game, Team China's mixture of freshly-blooded youth and experienced stalwarts might just help boost its chances against South Korea, Ivankovic suggested.

Sun Xiaochen

China Daily

Asia News Network