Singapore football goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money

Hassan went viral on Chinese social media overnight and the payment QR code of the food stall he runs with his wife was circulated online, with Chinese fans using it to send money.

"I did enjoy it for a while. I was like, oh okay, money coming in. But having said that, I was thinking when will this stop? Is this legal?" Hassan told Singaporean broadcaster CNA. "I think we have to stop somewhere."

Hassan warned that fans could be scammed as fake QR codes had also been circulated.