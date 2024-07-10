The Vietnamese team to meet Thailand in friendly match in September

The Vietnam and Thailand Football Federations have reached an agreement to organise a national team-friendly match in September.
This match will serve as a warm-up for the two teams as they prepare for the 2024 ASEAN Cup in November.
The upcoming game will mark the first time in 20 months that Vietnam and Thailand have competed against each other. In January 2023, Vietnam drew 1-1 with Thailand at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and then lost 0-2 on the return leg, with Thailand winning the 2023 regional championship for the second time in a row.
The matches against Thailand were also the last time coach Park Hang-seo worked with Vietnamese teams. He said goodbye to the U23 team with a 2-1 victory over U23 Thailand at the SEA Games 31 and then bid farewell to the national team after a 0-1 loss to the Thai national team in Bangkok.
During 2017-2023, Vietnam had one victory, four draws and two defeats against the Thai national team.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network