Hongs Thai inhaler to hand out THB200,000 cash prize to Olympics medallists

Popular Thai herbal inhaler brand Hongs Thai has announced rewards of 200,000 baht to all Thai medal winners at the Paris Olympics.
In a post on its Facebook page "Hongs Thai Herbal Company Limited - Head Office", the company said: "Hongs Thai is supporting Thai athletes who win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We will give 200,000 baht to each athlete who has won a medal.
“Additionally, we are providing 1,200 dozen herbal products to the Sports Authority of Thailand to be distributed to the sports associations of athletes participating in these Olympics.
“We thank all athletes for their continued support to Hongs Thai inhaler. We appreciate your contributions to our success.”
Hongs Thai said it was pleased to be a part of this effort, “boosting morale and refreshing athletes as a secret weapon, standing alongside them in the pursuit of success for all Thais”.
Hongs Thai inhaler went viral on social media when it was revealed that a Thai weightlifter had used the Hongs Thai balm before competing, and successfully won a medal for Thailand at the Paris Olympics.