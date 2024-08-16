Jake Peacock Added To ONE 169: Atlanta 

Now, Peacock will face Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in his sophomore appearance in the ONE Championship on November 9 ICT.

The bantamweight Muay Thai pair will clash as part of the stacked ONE 169: Atlanta card, which goes down at State Farm Arena in Georgia, United States.

“The One” earned his place on the global stage with an ultra-impressive run on the regional scene, which culminated in a stunning victory at the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in 2023.